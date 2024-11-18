IDEMIA Public Security Achieves Top-Ranking Accuracy on Latest NIST Benchmark Tests

IDEMIA Public Security continues to assert its leadership with top results for Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT), Facial Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) and Age Evaluation Verification (AEV)

COURBEVOIE, France, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, announced today it has delivered top accuracy for its algorithms in multiple categories with the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) benchmark tests, which measure the world's leading vendors.

The latest release of NIST's tests, which represents the global benchmark and emphasizes the need for transparent technology solutions among the industry, show that IDEMIA Public Security continues to lead the market with their algorithms, demonstrating its commitment to offering innovative, accurate, and fair solutions. The results for IDEMIA included:

#1 in the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) on all test datasets with a focus on 1:1 fingerprint comparison





#1 in fairness in the NIST Facial Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) IDEMIA's Facial Recognition Technology ranked the fairest, demonstrating that IDEMIA's technology maintains its outstanding performance in accuracy among all demographics





#1 in the NIST Age Evaluation Verification (AEV), evaluating the ability of an AI system to gauge the age of a person based on a portrait

"I'm proud to share these latest NIST results, which once again point to our market-leading capabilities and commitment to excellence," shared Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security. "In developing accurate and efficient technologies, we take the importance of keeping equity and fairness at the core of our products seriously as we pledge to create value for our customers and a meaningful impact on society, whether it's enabling law enforcement to solve crimes more quickly or providing government customers the technology to combat identity fraud."

For more than 50 years, IDEMIA has worked to provide solutions to government, trans-governmental, and private organizations across the world to safeguard the lives and well-being of citizens. To learn more, click here.

About IDEMIA Public Security

IDEMIA Public Security, a division of IDEMIA Group is the leading provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, transforming public and private organizations across the globe. Our industry-enabled and client-specific solutions draw upon decades of expertise in biometrics to revolutionize the fields of public security and identity, travel and transport, and access control. Built on privacy and trust, our market-leading iris, fingerprint and facial recognition solutions top independent benchmarking for accuracy, fairness and scalability. These exacting standards enable our clients to build safer, fairer societies where people can live, interact, and move about freely. Our best-in-class solutions also make us the partner of choice for leading integrators, technology providers, OEMs, and specialized partners. Learn more here.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA