IDEMIA Public Security Joins TSA Launch of $20 Off TSA PreCheck® Discount for New Enrollments for Individuals 30 Years Old and Younger

The TSA PreCheck® $20 Take Off Promo for new TSA PreCheck® enrollments will be available at IDEMIA's 500+ enrollment centers nationwide.

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and an authorized enrollment provider for TSA PreCheck® since 2013, announced today as part of TSA PreCheck® $20 Take Off Promo campaign: $20 off discount on new TSA PreCheck® enrollments for individuals 30 years old and younger starting May 1 and going through May 31.

As summer travel begins to heat up, there's no better time to make airport security smoother and less stressful. TSA PreCheck® enrollment provided by IDEMIA costs $76.75 and covers five years of membership. For a limited time, take advantage of the special offer bringing the price down to $56.75 on new enrollments to unlock faster security lines and less airport friction in your journey.

"For more than a decade, we've helped millions upgrade the way they travel with TSA PreCheck®. By offering a $20 discount for travelers aged 30 and younger, we're proud to partner with TSA to make TSA PreCheck® easier to access for younger flyers. These travelers are completing their education, entering the workforce, and are looking to join TSA PreCheck® to ensure they have access to the most convenient and secure way to travel," said Lisa Shoemaker, SVP, Global Corporate Relations, IDEMIA Public Security.

Members enjoy dedicated TSA PreCheck® security lanes at the airport and the convenience of keeping belts and light jackets on, and 3-1-1 liquids and laptops in their bags. In addition, children 17 and under may accompany enrolled adults at the TSA PreCheck® lanes when traveling on the same reservation, and the TSA PreCheck® indicator appears on their boarding pass.

To enjoy the benefits of TSA PreCheck®, travelers can enroll at any of IDEMIA's enrollment centers or at a local pop-up event. IDEMIA provides ample appointment availability, with most locations offering next-day availability, and all locations having availability within the next two weeks.

To get started visit: https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/. For more information on enrolling in TSA PreCheck® for individuals under the age of 30, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies, as well as organizations requiring identity and access solutions across physical and digital environments. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC