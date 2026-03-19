IDEMIA Public Security and Indicio Launch Interoperable Identity Verification Solution Targeted to Advance Trust in Financial Services

IDEMIA and Indicio's strategic partnership combines biometric identity proofing, root-of-trust identity verification, and verifiable credentials to deliver a portable, privacy-preserving identity verification capability that works across institutions and borders, with best-in-class protection against deepfake and synthetic identity fraud.

SAN FRANCISCO, and RESTON, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, a global leading provider of biometric-based identity verification and authentication solutions, and Indicio, a pioneer in decentralized identity, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop globally interoperable identity verification. Designed for financial services, banking, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cross-border payments, the platform enables organizations to establish high-assurance verified identity that is portable, privacy-preserving, and instantly verifiable.

The solution pairs IDEMIA Public Security (IPS)'s best-in-class biometric identity proofing and document verification capabilities with Indicio's globally interoperable verifiable credential platform, Indicio Proven, creating a single integration point for high-assurance verified identity that works across Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

The platform enables customers and institutions to leverage increasingly popular mobile documents (mdoc) and mobile driver's licenses (mDL) for both proximity and remote verification, aligned with ISO 18013-5 and 18013-7, alongside credentials aligned with European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) and other global specifications. The platform enables customers and institutions to leverage trusted digital document verification and secure mobile-based verification methods for both in-person and remote interactions. The solution supports widely adopted international standards and emerging interoperability frameworks while helping organizations strengthen fraud protection and user privacy.

"The IDEMIA-Indicio partnership equips organizations with one of the most comprehensive secure identity verification capabilities on the market. By fusing our proven identity verification and authentication capabilities with Indicio's leading credential management platform, we're enabling enterprises to rapidly expand their digital identity footprint while reducing the complexity and cost of cross-border compliance. This is a pivotal step toward true global portability and interoperability for digital credentials," said Matt Cole, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security.

The partnership leverages Indicio's Proven platform to simplify and automate identity verification, and trusted data exchange workflows. Enterprises can seamlessly onboard customers and partners using familiar identity verification methods such as biometrics and document validation. Once verified, users can access a secure digital wallet to store, share, and prove their credentials anywhere from their smartphones.

Embedded into IDEMIA Public Security's identity verification suite, enterprises can confidently onboard and authenticate users across a range of assurance levels, use cases, and geographies. From opening a bank account with a mobile driver's license to enabling secure digital interactions across financial services providers, the integrated solution creates a foundation for digital trust across finance and banking service providers.

"Financial services are entering a new era where identity must be provably verifiable, globally portable, and resilient against AI‑driven fraud. That requires a new digital identity infrastructure built for interoperability, privacy, and trust. By combining IDEMIA's world‑leading biometric identity proofing with Indicio's interoperable verifiable credential platform, organizations can convert trusted customer onboarding and identity verification into reusable digital credentials that move instantly and securely across institutions and borders. Together, we're delivering the trusted identity verification capabilities modern finance needs to support secure customer onboarding, regulated financial ecosystems, and decentralized finance worldwide," shared Heather Dahl, CEO, Indicio.

With AI deepfakes, synthetic identities, and faked documents increasingly defeating traditional identity verification processes, the IDEMIA-Indicio solution closes these attack vectors at their source. Each credential binds an authenticated biometric — derived from a liveness check matched against a validated government-issued identity document — to a tamper-resistant cryptographic proof confirming that identity verification has been successfully completed.

When a credential is presented, the application securely verifies who issued it and that the data has not been altered, while simultaneously cross-checking a real-time liveness capture against the biometric stored in the credential to ensure the individual presenting it is and not someone other than the holder/client.

The result streamlines critical processes such as onboarding, remote enrollment, account management, and payments from high-friction vulnerability points into fast, high-assurance interactions financial institutions can trust. The solution also supports global privacy and data protection regulations and know your customer (KYC) requirements, while simplifying compliance processes for financial institutions.

The IDEMIA-Indicio solution is easy to integrate and accelerates digital transformation for banks and financial institutions at every stage of adoption. It also provides the trusted identity verification infrastructure needed to support new and evolving regulatory frameworks, including stablecoins (e.g. GENIUS Act), digital assets, and other non-traditional financial services, that require robust, verifiable identity to meet KYC and financial crimes compliance (FCC). By adopting interoperable, standards-based verification technologies, organizations can focus on customer experience and market growth rather than building bespoke complex verification capabilities in-house.

IDEMIA Public Security and Indicio will showcase their joint solution at the RSAC Conference, March 23–26, 2026. To learn more, contact Indicio at [email protected] or IDEMIA at [email protected].

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

About Indicio

Indicio is a leading provider of decentralized identity solutions for enterprises and governments worldwide. Its Indicio Proven platform enables organizations to issue, share, and verify portable digital credentials built on open standards including ISO 18013-5 for mobile driver's licenses (mDL and mdoc), ISO 18013-7 for remote verification, the European Union Digital Identity framework (EUDI), and W3C Verifiable Credentials and Decentralized Identifiers.

Indicio's technology powers secure, privacy-preserving digital identity across financial services, government, travel, and global commerce.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

Helen Garneau

Indicio

(888) 434-7344

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC