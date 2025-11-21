IDEMIA Public Security Sets a New Industry Standard in NIST's Latest Fingerprint Identification Benchmark with Performance Up to 10× Better Than Competing Systems

IDEMIA Public Security's top ranking in FRIF TE E1N underscores a breakthrough performance gap — achieving accuracy and speed up to ten times better than other published algorithms —strengthening its leadership across public safety, border management, and national identity programs.

COURBEVOIE, France, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, once again demonstrates its technology leadership in the market, achieving the best published results for their fingerprint identification technology in the National Institute and Standards of Technology (NIST)'s Friction Ride Image and Features Technology Evaluation – Exemplar One-to-Many (FRIF TE E1N).

Representing a major milestone for law enforcement, criminal investigations, border control, and identity verification, the FRIF TE E1N benchmark evaluates how well a fingerprint identification system can correctly identify an individual from large databases that can contain millions of records, reflecting real operational environments such as national police AFIS systems, border checks, and identity enrollment services.

The results from IDEMIA Public Security's fingerprint identification technology include:

Highest accuracy across all major fingerprint categories, achieving extremely low error rates in index fingers, slaps, and ten-finger plain and rolled prints. Agencies benefit from sharper identification precision, minimizing missed matches and strengthening investigative and forensic outcomes.

Fastest matching performance among published submissions, reducing search times to fractions of a second across multiple categories. This allows border control, visa processing centers, and law enforcement units to handle peak-volume operations efficiently and maintain continuous throughput at airports, land borders, and national ID enrollment sites.

A 5–10× accuracy improvement over FPVTE 2012 (Fingerprint Vendor Technology Evaluation), combined with multi-order-of-magnitude gains in matching speed. These advancements enable national identity authorities to modernize workflows, accelerate citizen services, and operate large-scale identification systems with greater reliability.

Top ranking in core algorithmic tasks, reinforcing IDEMIA Public Security's leadership in the foundational components that power national AFIS platforms. Governments investing in long-term infrastructure gain a future-ready engine capable of scaling alongside population growth and next-generation digital identity initiatives.

"IDEMIA Public Security's performance reflects the focus we place on building fast, reliable, and independently proven biometric solutions," said Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security. "We are immensely proud of these results that confirm that our fingerprint identification technology provides the accuracy and speed agencies need to protect communities, secure borders, and deliver trusted identity services."

NIST's FRIF TE E1N benchmark provides an independent, transparent view of algorithm performance under conditions that reflect real-world use cases. IDEMIA's leading results demonstrate its continued ability to deliver reliable, trusted biometric technology on a national scale. Learn more by clicking here.

