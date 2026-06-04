IDEMIA Public Security and Nevetal Partner to Enable Secure and Seamless Digital Cruise Passenger Journeys

Together, IDEMIA Public Security and Nevetal are shaping the next generation of digital journeys across the cruise ecosystem.

COURBEVOIE, France, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and Nevetal, a specialist in digital solutions for the cruise and maritime sector, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership to explore and deliver next-generation digital solutions for cruise guest processing.

This collaboration aims to combine IDEMIA Public Security's expertise in biometrics, identity management, and data-driven decision-making with Nevetal's capabilities in cruise and port operations to address the growing need for more efficient, secure, and scalable cruise guest handling.

Together, the two companies will develop integrated solutions to streamline key phases of the guest journey, from check-in and terminal processing to embarkation, disembarkation, and border and port control. By enabling a more seamless flow of guests across port infrastructures and onboard cruise ships, the partnership will help reduce congestion during peak turnaround periods, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the overall guest experience, while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

This approach is built on a unified and interoperable framework connecting key stakeholders across the cruise ecosystem, including port authorities, cruise lines, and border agencies, enabling better coordination, optimized resource allocation, and a smoother end-to-end guest journey.

As one of the fastest-growing segments in the travel industry, the cruise sector faces increasing guest volumes and evolving traveler expectations, driving the need for scalable, integrated solutions capable of managing complex, high-density operations while delivering a more seamless and intuitive passenger experience.

"By partnering with Nevetal, we are extending our capabilities into the cruise domain, where operational complexity and passenger volumes require a new level of coordination and digitalization," Gaurav Gupta, SVP, Global Head of Sales, Travel and Transport. "Together, we aim to enable a more seamless and secure passenger journey, from pre-arrival to port processing, and onboard the vessel, by combining trusted identity technologies with intelligent orchestration."

"This partnership with IDEMIA Public Security marks an important step in advancing digital transformation across cruise and port operations," Nick Pietrocarlo, VP of Commercial Strategy and Applications, Nevetal. "By integrating advanced biometric solutions with our services, we can help ports and cruise operators improve efficiency, enhance security, and deliver a smoother experience for guests and crew."

To learn more about IDEMIA Public Security's solutions for the cruise industry, click here, or learn more about Nevetal by clicking here.

About IDEMIA Public Security

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies, as well as organizations requiring identity and access solutions across physical and digital environments. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

About Nevetal

Nevetal is a leading IT solutions provider specialising in cloud strategy, application managed services, software testing, and technology projects. With a strong focus on the cruise and travel sectors, Nevetal delivers innovative digital solutions, managed cloud services, and expert consulting to help businesses navigate complex technological challenges and drive long-term success.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA