IDEMIA Public Security Brings Next Generation of Mobile ID to New York

RESTON, Va., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the world leading secure identity solutions provider, in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has launched the next-generation of mobile ID. New York residents can now assert their identity securely and easily from their mobile phone by downloading the free app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play. State residents can use the app immediately to verify their identities directly from their mobile phones at TSA checkpoints at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA), as well as 27 other participating airports around the country.

This comprehensive and interactive identity solution can be used for identity verification both in-person and online by various government agencies, businesses, and organizations. Created with IDEMIA's patented technologies, robust security features, and a focus on privacy and interoperability at the forefront, the New York Mobile ID (mID) app is designed to conform to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard for the mobile driving license (ISO 18013-5). This provides a high level of assurance that mobile ID verifiers and relying parties of mobile ID can trust. The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (NY DMV) pushes on-demand credential updates to the app, ensuring verifiers have the most-up-to-date status, including real-time notification if an ID has been revoked or cancelled.

The New York mID app provides an easy and contactless way for users to verify their identity while protecting their privacy and ensuring security. Mobile ID holders are the only ones who can access the Mobile ID by unlocking the app using their biometrics or their personal six-digit pin. Users must consent to sharing their information when using their Mobile ID, an improvement in consumer privacy compared to the physical credential.

"Everything is on your cell phone these days, and now, your ID can be too," said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "This is an exciting way to provide identification without having to dig through your wallet or purse to find your physical document. Rather than handing over your physical ID with lots of personal information, the Mobile ID gives you greater control over what personal data you share. We are proud of the product we built with our partners at IDEMIA and look forward to New Yorkers using it."

"IDEMIA's partnership with New York Department of Motor Vehicles is an example of iron sharpening iron" shared Donnie Scott, CEO of IDEMIA Public Security North America.

"Throughout the development and launch of New York's mobile ID, leaders in the State challenged us to do more and make important improvements to our mID offering. Ultimately, the State of New York is launching a best-in-class solution to its citizens, something they should all be proud of. Together, we are demonstrating our collective commitment to expanding the use of mobile ID while implementing technologies that are convenient, secure, and equally accessible to all citizens. We're excited for New York residents to be able to use this technology to verify their identities seamlessly and securely and for acceptors of mobile ID to gain important benefits as well."

The NY mID app was designed with IDEMIA's most advanced features to improve usability for all residents. The NY DMV and IDEMIA teams collaborated to make significant user experience improvements including enhancements to screen reader compatibility, adjustable text and contrast, voice command, keyboard navigation, and much more.

Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, and Mississippi are additional states that have rolled out IDEMIA's Mobile ID technology, with more states to launch later this year.

To learn more about New York's Mobile ID, please visit dmv.ny.gov/MID.

About IDEMIA Public Security North America

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

