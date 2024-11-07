IDEMIA Public Security Delivers Upgraded Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS) to INTERPOL, Providing the Latest Generation Algorithms

COURBEVOIE, France, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide the most efficient service to its member countries, INTERPOL is now equipped with a more advanced algorithm for solving cases. In July 2024, IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) delivered an upgraded version of the Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS) to INTERPOL, featuring a premium algorithm ranked #1 in the NIST results.

This new algorithmic solution, MBIS 5/MBSS, is fully integrated into the INTERPOL Bio HUB system. It includes increasingly accurate and relevant algorithms, allowing for easy and regular updates. The organization's 196 member countries can now query the Interpol database with fingerprints and facial images. The goal is to solve the most complex cases while optimizing the use of tools, enabling criminal investigators to access post-event forensic analysis, covering fingerprints, palm prints, and latents.

These advanced algorithms were submitted to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) test and achieved first place, confirming IDEMIA Public Security's leading position in the NIST latent fingerprint benchmark for forensic identification (ELFT – 2024).

IDEMIA's commitment to excellence is reflected in its consistently top-ranked identity and security technologies. IDEMIA continues to lead the biometric tech race, covering iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition. NIST's latest test results underscore IDEMIA's outstanding expertise and solutions, combining efficiency, accuracy, and equity.

"With the delivery of this new version of the Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS), INTERPOL now benefits from the most advanced algorithms, enabling it to solve the most complex cases. This project reinforces the strength of our collaboration, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding, 20+ year partnership with INTERPOL. I would like to thank our entire R&D team, who put their expertise to work every day in service of this partnership that helps to makes the world a safer place," said Thibaut Sartre, Senior Vice President, International Justice & Public Safety, IDEMIA Public Security.

"Adopting cutting edge biometric technology is key to the ability of law enforcement to counter all types of transnational crime. I am confident that IDEMIA's upgraded multibiometric system will allow INTERPOL to further support our member countries in their essential mission to safeguard their borders and communities," said Cyril Gout, Director, Operational Support and Analysis at INTERPOL.

A longstanding collaboration

IDEMIA and INTERPOL first began their collaboration in 1999, when IDEMIA delivered the original Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). The AFIS was designed to facilitate cooperation between police forces from member countries by providing access to global police tools and services, including forensics, fingerprint evidence, and the exchange of forensic data to support international investigations.

In 2016, INTERPOL opted for IDEMIA's advanced facial recognition capabilities to create the INTERPOL Face Recognition System (IFRS), which contains face images from more than 170 countries.

In 2019, INTERPOL renewed its contract with IDEMIA to upgrade the current system and transform it into a Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS). Since its inception, the biometric systems have helped identify several thousand individuals including terrorists, criminals, fugitives, persons of interest and missing persons.

Today, authorized users in INTERPOL member countries can submit and cross-check fingerprints and facial images via the Bio HUB, using INTERPOL's secure global police communications network.

About IDEMIA Public Security

IDEMIA Public Security, a division of IDEMIA Group is the leading provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, transforming public and private organizations across the globe. Our industry-enabled and client-specific solutions draw upon decades of expertise in biometrics to revolutionize the fields of public security and identity, travel and transport, and access control. Built on privacy and trust, our market-leading iris, fingerprint and facial recognition solutions top independent benchmarking for accuracy, fairness and scalability. These exacting standards enable our clients to build safer, fairer societies where people can live, interact, and move about freely. Our best-in-class solutions also make us the partner of choice for leading integrators, technology providers, OEMs, and specialized partners. Learn more here.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA