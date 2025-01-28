IDEMIA Public Security North America Launches Innovative All-in-One Latent Print Software to Increase Efficiency of Latent Print Examiners in Their Search for Suspects

IDEMIA STORM LP-X allows examiners to quickly and easily search latent prints against their state ABIS database and the FBI's NGI, in addition to effectively documenting and comparing latent prints for criminal investigations.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has announced the launch of their newest product, STORM LP-X, an all-in-one latent print software to encode latent prints, submit searches, and compare prints, allowing examiners to quickly and easily search latent prints against their state system and the Next Generation Identification (NGI) system, a database of biometric and criminal history information for individuals developed by the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division.

IDEMIA's STORM LP-X is a next generation, cloud-native, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system that provides a complete and easy-to-use method to submit latent print searches to a state's Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), a software system that stores and matches biometric data to identify individuals, in addition to the FBI's NGI system. Using the same revolutionary user interface as IDEMIA's STORM ABIS, IDEMIA's STORM LP-X has an intuitive, user-centric design that incorporates the principles of the ACE-V (Analysis, Comparison, Evaluation, Verification) method used by forensic examiners to analyze and compare fingerprints, and the GYRO (Green, Yellow, Red and Orange System) documentation system, which is focused on transparent fingerprint documentation.

"STORM LP-X provides latent print examiners with an efficient, accessible, and innovative solution to search and match latent prints to help identify suspects," shared Doug Harvey, CTO, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "This newest product truly exemplifies our mission of unlocking the world and making it safer by providing examiners with innovative, up-to-date, and efficient technology for forensic and criminal investigations, when every second counts."

STORM LP-X is a perfect fit for law enforcement agencies that are looking for an alternative to using the latent print workstation from their state's ABIS vendor or using Universal Latent Workstation (ULW) software. Since STORM LP-X is a web-based solution, latent print examiners no longer need to transfer images to a different PC or share a dedicated workstation with other members of the unit. The solution also offers innovative and accessible features, such as:

Intuitive user interface designed by examiners for examiners

Drag-and-drop image upload

Accurate auto-encode

Latent print quality map

Analysis documentation including GYRO

Side-by-side comparison of search candidates or manual comparisons

Submit searches to your state ABIS and NGI

Submit and receive EBTS-compliant transactions

Work from anywhere – office or crime scene

For more information on the STORM LP-X tool, click here or email us at [email protected] to request a demo.

If you're interested in a demo of the full version of IDEMIA STORM ABIS, be sure to attend our upcoming webinar to learn about the impact it is having for latent print examiners at the Volusia Sheriff's Office in FL. Register and attend a free webinar on February 19 at 1 PM ET here.

