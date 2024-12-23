IDEMIA Public Security North America Launches Next-Generation of Mobile ID in West Virginia in Partnership with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles

West Virginia residents now have access to a secure and convenient digital version of their driver's license or state-issued ID on their mobile phone

RESTON, Va., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is proud to announce the launch of the next-generation of mobile ID (mID) in the state. West Virginia residents will now have access to enhanced security and convenience when presenting their ID for airport security screening, age-restricted products, and other identity checks.

The West Virginia mID app, available for free download from the Apple App Store or Google Play, allows residents to store and manage their identification credentials on their smartphones, incorporating advanced encryption and biometric authentication to protect personal information. West Virginia Residents can use the app to verify their identities directly from their mobile phones at TSA PreCheck® Checkpoints at participating airports across the country.

This digital solution is designed to streamline interactions with government agencies, businesses, and various service providers, offering a modern method of identification. West Virginia residents can also expect to see mobile ID expand to OEM wallets in the future.

"Under the Leadership of Governor Justice and Secretary Wriston, the West Virginia DMV has continued to offer faster, more convenient, digital and secure services for the citizens of West Virginia," said Everett Frazier, Commissioner for the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.

"Having the opportunity to provide the State of West Virginia with a Mobile ID will only enhance the citizen experience by moving the State in a direction that keeps us moving forward with more advanced technology."

As an advanced and secure identity credential, the West Virginia mID app was created with IDEMIA's patented technologies, robust security features, and a focus on privacy and interoperability at the forefront of the technology. The app is also designed to conform to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard for the mobile driving license (ISO 18013-5), offering a high level of assurance that West Virginia residents and relying parties of mobile ID can trust.

"I'm excited that we have worked with West Virginia to bring their residents an efficient and contactless alternative to physical IDs," said Donnie Scott, CEO of IDEMIA Public Security North America. "It is also secure as only mobile ID holders can unlock their app using their biometrics or a personal six-digit pin, ensuring exclusive access. Even better users have full control over when and with whom they share their information, giving them more privacy compared to traditional physical credentials. They can decide to share complete personal information, or for example, just their birth date when making an age-restricted purchase."

The launch of mobile ID in West Virginia demonstrates IDEMIA's ongoing efforts to advance digital identity and solutions for public and private sector use. Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, Mississippi, and New York are additional states that have rolled out IDEMIA's mobile ID technology, with more states to launch next year.

To learn more about West Virginia's mobile ID, please visit the West Virginia DMV Website.

