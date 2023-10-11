IDEMIA Selected as Identity Verification Provider to CentralAMS

News provided by

IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC

11 Oct, 2023, 14:03 ET

CentralAMS uses IDEMIA's Identity and Verification (ID&V) solution to increase acceptance rate of IDs and reduce identity fraud

RESTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Identity and Security, the world leader in biometrics and identity security and authentication services, is proud to announce they have been awarded a three-year contract for their Identity and Verification services by CentralAMS (CAMS), a leading provider of payment and consumer intelligence gateway solutions for the online gaming industry.

"We selected IDEMIA for its decades-long experience in providing secure identity credentials, such as driver's licenses, passports, and government identification cards, and its unique ability to help us securely validate an individual's biographic and biometric attributes against state and national identity databases as a root of trust," said Mark Lipparelli, Chief Executive Officer, CentralAMS. "We are thrilled to add IDEMIA's ID&V and state DMV system of record check services to our Identity Orchestration Platform. We believe the combination of these two services will dramatically improve our clients' approval percentages for both online and on-premises applications."

IDEMIA's Identity & Verification (ID&V) solution features identity proofing to ensure that individuals are who they claim to be. It also incorporates document authentication technology with robust checks, such as digital tampering detection, document identification, font anomaly detection, and more. IDEMIA's ID&V solution is approved by the Kantara Initiative as compliant with NIST SP 800-63 rev. 3 Component Service at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

"CentralAMS is a leader in the online gaming industry and is growing at an incredible pace by expanding their on-prem services to brick-and-mortar casino resorts," said Hal Wiediger, SVP, Client Success, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. "CentralAMS's identity platform enables gaming operators to collect and manage player information, comply with regulatory policies, manage payments and taxation, and more. We are excited to help serve their needs and fuel their success while reducing identity fraud with our ID&V solution, document authentication technology, and state DMV system of record check."

CAMS has secured the exclusive rights to IDEMIA's ID&V solution in the U.S. for an initial 6-month term, which may be extended upon mutual agreement.

About IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America 
IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About CentralAMS
CentralAMS (CAMS, LLC) is a Digital Identity Orchestration and Payment Orchestration platform provider. Our integrated solutions allow companies to easily and securely customize customer journeys for identity and payment applications for both online and on-premises operations.  Clients are able to customize their unique identity and payment solutions to meet their compliance, fraud, and security requirements across their organizational ecosystems.

Learn more at www.centralams.com / Follow CentralAMS on LinkedIn

Media contact:
Genevieve de Vera   
IDEMIA I&S North America
(978) 808-7047
[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC

Also from this source

IDEMIA Enrolls Memphis-Area Residents in TSA PreCheck® Offering Next-Day Availability

IDEMIA Enrolls Memphis-Area Residents in TSA PreCheck® Offering Next-Day Availability

With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, residents of Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding areas can enroll for TSA PreCheck quickly and easily at...
On-Site TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Initiative with United Airlines Launches at Denver International Airport in Concourse B

On-Site TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Initiative with United Airlines Launches at Denver International Airport in Concourse B

IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America, the long-time authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, announced a new TSA PreCheck enrollment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.