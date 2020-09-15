IDEMIA Welcomes Andrew Boyd as its new CEO at IDEMIA National Security Solutions

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced today the appointment of Andrew Boyd to the position of President and CEO IDEMIA National Security Solutions. Boyd will be responsible for the over-all strategic growth and leadership of the team delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions supporting national defense, national security, and the classified missions space.

Boyd joins IDEMIA with more than twenty-five years of military and industry experience creating mission critical solutions within the United States Federal Government and commercial markets. Most recently Boyd was SVP Defense and Intelligence for SAIC where he led growth strategies for its IT modernization and digital transformation business unit. Prior to SAIC Andrew served in leadership roles in the United States Air Force, Unisys Federal, Engility, Northrop and a number of other innovative small businesses. He was responsible for creating a wide range of IT Service and Product offerings across Intelligence, Defense and Federal Civilian Agencies.

"Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to IDEMIA with a proven track-record of generating significant growth and profit throughout his career," said Ed Casey, CEO, IDEMIA Identity & Security North America. "His unique experience working in both the Federal and Defense space make him an ideal candidate to lead this critical area of our business. Andrew will be a valuable addition to the IDEMIA team, and I look forward to supporting Andrew as he takes on this new role".

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

