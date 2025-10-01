Identifying and mitigating risks in pediatric protocol development: Strategies, tools & access planning, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how Pediatric Investigation Plans (PIPs) and Pediatric Study Plans (PSPs) support pediatric access and regulatory alignment. Attendees will gain insight into the practical use of the Pediatric Risk Assessment Map (PRAM) for early and ongoing risk identification. The featured speakers will share strategies to manage protocol risks in pediatric clinical development. Attendees will learn how to apply tools and resources across different stages of pediatric programs.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving equal access to medical treatment for children requires strategic planning and regulatory insight. Pediatric clinical development presents unique risks and challenges that are often difficult to manage, particularly when resources are limited.

In this webinar, presenters will explore the regulatory strategies and tools needed to ensure pediatric access to medical treatment, focusing on Pediatric Investigation Plans (PIPs) and Pediatric Study Plans (PSPs), which are key components in aligning pediatric and adult treatment pathways.

The webinar will also introduce the Pediatric Risk Assessment Map (PRAM), an interactive, reusable tool developed by ICON's Centre for Pediatric Clinical Development (CPCD). Designed to fill gaps in pediatric-focused resources, PRAM helps confirm, quantify, and assess risks at any stage of a pediatric-inclusive program.

Register now to reserve your spot and gain practical insights into risk mitigation and regulatory planning.

Join Heather Peterson, RN, BSN, Pediatric Strategy Liaison, Director, Centre for Pediatric Clinical Development, Maternal Fetal Medicine Unit, ICON; and Jo Dewhurst, Director, Centre for Pediatric Clinical Development, Drug Development Services, ICON, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Identifying and mitigating risks in pediatric protocol development: Strategies, tools & access planning.

