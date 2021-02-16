Identity Dental Marketing CEO Featured in Woman-Focused Dental Magazine

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing is proud to announce that Grace Rizza, its CEO and founder, is the cover story in the Winter 2021 issue of DeW Life, the premier lifestyle magazine for women in dentistry.

Grace Rizza, CEO, Identity Dental Marketing

In the article, Resolution of a Lifetime, Rizza recounts her inspirational professional journey from young dental practice marketer to entrepreneur in the span of two years. She describes her first year earning less than $13,000 but, buoyed by a desire to elevate the dental profession and belief in herself, built Identity Dental Marketing, a full-service dental marketing firm that is now 12 years old.

Rizza credits her faith for seeing her both lean times and successful years. She writes:

"…it was always evident that my business was a gift from God. His plans for my life were so much better than my own. As the years continued, the business continued to grow, and I have been continually blessed with the ability to serve many wonderful clients and employees.

"I am honored that the founder of DeW Life, Anne Duffy, has allowed me her platform to highlight my work in the field of dental marketing and open my life up to her readers," Rizza said. "We enjoy a deep mutual respect for each other and for women in the field of dentistry."

About 35 percent of U.S. dentists are female, along with 90 percent of dental hygienists, according to the American Dental Association.

Anne Duffy started DeW (short for Dental Entrepreneur Woman) as a magazine and movement with the goal of increasing respect and opportunities for women in all aspects of the dental profession. She recently appeared on Rizza's popular podcast, Dentistry's Growing with Grace.

"Grace pours her genius and heart into her clients, and those that work with her sing her praises," says Duffy. "Personally, it has been an honor to witness her growth as a dental entrepreneur woman. Her humility, vulnerability, and spiritual awakening inspire me to be better and DeW better. Read her story in our winter edition of DeW Life Mag, and Grace will inspire you too."

For information on how to boost dental marketing, engage Grace as a speaker, or be a guest on her podcast, email [email protected] or visit identitydental.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Rizza

[email protected]

630-432-4519

SOURCE Identity Dental Marketing