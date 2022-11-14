Identity Dental Marketing Grows in Popularity Among Start-Ups

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing is the recognized leading provider of marketing for start-up dental practices. Their extensive expertise in all facets of marketing enables them to assist denovos with business naming, logo design, overall branding, website design , SEO, Google Ads optimization, print design, event marketing, social media marketing and more. Utilizing proven methods, Identity is known by dental practice owners as the most effective and ethical dental-specific agency.

"We love branding AND strategy—so dentists don't have to choose between impressive aesthetics and effectiveness," says Grace Rizza, owner and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing. "We were a start-up ourselves. We seem to be one of the only companies that sets real expectations based on the area, niche, and circumstances of each client."

"We have more new patients than ever. Since working with you all, I am not losing sleep anymore. I'm very happy with the results." Neighborhood Dental's Dr. Jordan Johnson stated.

"I met with several companies, and Grace was honest, down-to-earth, and willing to work within my budget. This superb company delivers what they promise. My practice would not be where it is today without them," shares Dr. Collin Kwasnik.

"Grace and her team helped me build my brand and website, and our continued marketing campaigns have been very successful. I am thankful for their dedicated work." mentioned Dr. Mohammed Mahdi of Blooming Braces.

"I am grateful to Grace and her all-star team," shares Dr. Jeffrey Greenburg in a provided testimonial. "Since starting my practice, they have helped with branding, website development, maintenance, SEO, social media ads, and most of all, my sanity! Starting up isn't easy, but they had my back from the beginning."

Grace Rizza has guided the growth of over 1,500 successful dental practices. In 2009, she founded Identity Dental Marketing to provide ethical and effective marketing solutions for dentists. Dental startups can benefit from their custom website design, as they are the only company with high-level designers and no builders.

Identity Dental Marketing creates custom marketing plans for dental startups all over the United States. To schedule your complimentary marketing planning session, visit: identitydental.com/grace

