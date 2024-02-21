Identity Dental Marketing Revolutionizes Client Experience with Advanced Technology for Custom Website Development

Identity Dental Marketing

21 Feb, 2024, 08:43 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing, a leading provider of marketing solutions for dental practices, proudly announces a significant investment in innovative technology designed to streamline the website development process for its clients. This modern advancement promises to save clients valuable time and energy while enhancing collaboration and communication throughout the development phase.

Identity Dental Marketing Grace Rizza
With the introduction of this new technology, Identity Dental Marketing aims to further simplify the process of website creation and revision requests. The Identity team will now have access to a user-friendly platform that enables revision requests noted directly on the developed website itself. By simply clicking on different areas of the site and submitting notes, the Identity team can more easily oversee desired change requests from clients, eliminating the need for lengthy back-and-forth communication.

"We are thrilled to introduce this advanced technology to our clients," said Grace Rizza, CEO of Identity Dental Marketing. "We understand the importance of efficiency and ease-of-use in the website development process, and this new platform exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional service and support."

In addition to facilitating revision requests, the technology also enhances communication when creating custom advertisements, landing pages, and other marketing materials. Clients can expect the most smooth development process available.

Key features of the new technology include:

  • Seamless revision requests,
  • Time-saving communication
  • Enhanced collaboration
  • Versatile application for a wide range of marketing materials

Identity Dental Marketing is committed to leveraging technology to deliver unparalleled value to its clients. With this latest investment, the company reaffirms its position as a leader in dental marketing innovation, empowering practices to achieve their business goals with greater ease and efficiency.

For more information about Identity Dental Marketing, set up your complimentary marketing planning session at https://identitydental.com/grace.

