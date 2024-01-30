Identity Dental Marketing Raises the Bar in Communication & Results by Leveraging the Latest Technology

News provided by

Identity Dental Marketing

30 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing places a high emphasis on client communication and results, by leveraging the latest technology available.

Grace Rizza expressed, "I LOVE finding ways to improve. Technology and automation doesn't scare me. It's exciting! If we're not leading the way in processes and strategy, then we aren't doing our job." Grace Rizza, CEO of Identity Dental Marketing

Continue Reading
Identity Dental Marketing Grace Rizza
Identity Dental Marketing Grace Rizza

Identity Dental Marketing's Project Management Software ensures that no task is overlooked. Each service provided by the company includes digital checklists with instructions, and their managers conduct audits for quality assurance. Weekly team training sessions are dedicated to enhancing client communication through the continuous improvement of protocols and processes. The company's primary objective is to deliver exceptional attention and care to each client. Identity Dental Marketing has made significant investments in various platforms, such as keyword tools, competitive analysis software, management tools, and ticketed inboxes, to enhance their operational efficiency. The key to achieving consistent and predictable results for Identity Dental Marketing lies in their commitment to maintaining clean and well-defined processes.

Dr. Mattox reported, "I am grateful for the invaluable assistance provided by the Identity Dental Marketing team! Their prompt communication and willingness to go above and beyond have set them apart in branding my dental practice."

Identity Dental Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency, specializing in branding and digital marketing (SEO, Google Ads & Social Media) for dentists. The company's unique approach is tailored to meet each practice's specific needs. Dentists of all niches and specialties can receive a complimentary marketing planning session at https://identitydental.com/grace.

Media Contact:
Grace Rizza
Identity Dental Marketing
(847) 629-4646
[email protected] 

SOURCE Identity Dental Marketing

Also from this source

Exploring the Problems with Today's Dental Social Media Marketing Options

Exploring the Problems with Today's Dental Social Media Marketing Options

Identity Dental Marketing, a renowned leader in the dental marketing industry, is exposing critical concerns surrounding social media marketing...
Identity Dental Marketing's Proven Strategies Drive Record New Patient Numbers

Identity Dental Marketing's Proven Strategies Drive Record New Patient Numbers

Identity Dental Marketing, a trusted marketing partner for dental practices since 2009, is thrilled to share the success stories of their clients: Dr....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.