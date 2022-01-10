Identity Dental Marketing Offers Dental Start Up Marketing Special

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing is now offering a "Jump Start to Success" dental marketing and branding package. The company's talented team works with dental practices to develop a strong business brand and marketing strategy .

The Success Package includes a number of valuable services including business name and tagline recommendations, a custom logo design package, custom website design, internet marketing campaign setup, Google Ads campaign setup, and more.

Identity Dental Marketing Offers Start Up Special.

"Your branding will set you apart from your competition and create the first impression for your potential patients. It is important that you consider the big picture and give yourself a strong head start. The initial branding, combined with Google and web SEO campaigns, can make or break the startup of your practice," says Grace, CEO of Identity Dental Marketing .

"We work hard as a team to ensure the success of every one of our clients. The Jump Start Success package is the ideal marketing tool to get your practice up and running", says Tierney, a Marketing Strategist at Identity.

About Identity Dental Marketing: Founded in 2009, Identity Dental Marketing offers custom-built designer websites, SEO, PPC, paid and organic social media marketing, video marketing, and much more. Start with a complimentary marketing planning session here: identitydental.com/grace

