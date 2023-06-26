Identity Dental Marketing Raises the Bar in Analytics and Reporting

News provided by

Identity Dental Marketing

26 Jun, 2023, 08:33 ET

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing, the leading provider of marketing solutions for dental practices, is revolutionizing the way dental professionals understand and optimize their marketing efforts. With their comprehensive tracking and reporting tools, they empower dental practices to measure their marketing return on investment (ROI), identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven decisions for sustained growth.

Continue Reading
Grace Rizza
Grace Rizza
Identity Dental Marketing Analytics and Reporting
Identity Dental Marketing Analytics and Reporting

"Agencies typically use data to justify lackluster REAL results. We pair in-depth reporting with your real patient numbers to help advise on strategy, budgets, and allow you to make the right decisions for your marketing plan. Success occurs when we pair realistic expectations with actual results. It's that simple," says Grace Rizza, Founder and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing.

As part of their commitment to providing exceptional insights, Identity Dental Marketing provides a 24/7 dashboard for dental practices to monitor their marketing performance in real time, allowing them to stay informed and make timely adjustments to optimize their campaigns for maximum impact.

Identity Dental Marketing understands that true success goes beyond just analyzing data. They stress the significance of realistic expectations and specific goals, like calculating patient acquisition costs or assessing marketing methods for brand exposure or lead generation. By setting clear goals, dental practices can accurately measure marketing success and allocate resources efficiently.

Data can mislead if not properly understood. Identity Dental Marketing pairs education with data for better return on investment. For example, the Click Through Rate (CTR) in Google Ads may be seen as a key performance indicator (KPI), but it can be distorted if the messaging focuses on "free or cheap dentistry" rather than value. To truly benefit from the data, having an experienced advisor who can help understand and apply the insights becomes paramount.

By offering comprehensive tracking and reporting tools, Identity Dental Marketing ensures dental practices have the necessary insights to measure the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. With data-driven decision-making and personalized guidance, dental practices can optimize their marketing strategies, identify areas for improvement, and achieve sustained growth.

Take advantage of your complimentary marketing planning session today: https://identitydental.com/grace/.

About Identity Dental Marketing:

Identity Dental Marketing is a comprehensive digital marketing agency dedicated to empowering dental practices in enhancing their marketing, branding, and online presence. Their approach caters to each practice's specific needs, aligning their brand with their values and enhancing their reputation.

Media Contact:

Grace Rizza
Identity Dental Marketing
(847) 629-4646
[email protected]

SOURCE Identity Dental Marketing

Also from this source

Identity Dental Marketing Launches Semi-Custom Website Option for Start-Up Practices

Identity Dental Marketing Announces New Local Services Ads Optimization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.