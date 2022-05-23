Identity Dental Marketing Welcomes Lee Duke as Chief Strategy Officer

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing, an industry-leading, full-service marketing firm for dental practice owners, has appointed Lee Duke as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. As part of Identity Dental Marketing, Lee will be leading the Identity Dental Marketing team in business development initiatives.

Lee Duke, CSO Identity Dental Marketing

"Integrity is the foundation for everything we do. We have earned the respect and trust of our clients because we've prioritized honesty and transparency above all. Lee shares in these values," said Grace Rizza, founder and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing.

Lee is the founder of Dental Peeps Network, where he created the first and largest city-based social media network for dentists. He brings over 25 years of experience in dental business development and leadership to the Identity Dental Marketing team.

As Lee's desire to assist dental professionals grew, he identified the profession's need for the expansion of dentistry's most trusted marketing agency, and is enthusiastic about the shared vision for the company.

"We generate excitement by being passionate about what we do and how we do it. Passion is at the center of everything we do. We nurture ideas, inspire excellence, and eliminate obstacles

to ensure success", says Lee Duke. "This is an amazing opportunity for me to focus on what I value most—helping dental professionals achieve their business objectives."

Lee received his bachelor's degree in Business Management from Georgia Southern University. Lee has served with global organizations, including Abbott Labs and Straumann Group, holding such roles as Account Executive, Divisional Sales Manager, and Sales Director. Lee is also a much sought-after international award-winning professional speaker. He currently resides in the greater West Palm Beach, Florida area with his wife and two teenage boys.

