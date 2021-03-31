Identiv Awarded Schreiner Group "Supplier of the Year" for Secure IoT Medical Device Authentication and Anti-Counterfeiting RFID Inlays

This year marks the ninth time Schreiner Group has recognized their best supplier in terms of on-time delivery, quality, pricing, and customer service. It is also the first time a supplier of radio-frequency identification (RFID) devices received the honor. The acknowledgment is attributed to Identiv's high compliance score: the company earned 95 out of 100 points and is rated an "A" supplier, joining well-known prior recipients like 3M and FLEXcon. It is a particularly notable achievement in a year dominated by widespread disruptions in logistics and supply chain paired with an unforecasted high demand for authentication products.

The two companies have worked together for over 15 years and Identiv is currently supplying RFID devices to Schreiner Group through 2023 to provide secure authentication in the Internet of Things (IoT), with several million RFID devices from its technology portfolio already deployed and connected to high-tech labels and one-time-use medical equipment in hospitals throughout Europe. Identiv's RFID Inlays provide contactless device identification, optimize processes during medical procedures (i.e., checking for compatibility between different types of equipment), and protect patients' health and safety from counterfeits.

"Our commitment to exceptional technology and service has been recognized by the Schreiner Group," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and General Manager Identity. "Authentication and anti-counterfeiting applications have become even more critical over the past year, especially in the healthcare sector where organizations are continuously grappling with protecting their patients and employees during the pandemic."

"At Schreiner Group, we recognize our outstanding partners who help us provide our customers with intelligent solutions that optimize processes and enhance product safety," said Manfred Laschinger, Schreiner Group GmbH Head of Corporate Purchasing. "Continuing to work with Identiv allows us to do just that."

Identiv's comprehensive RFID design portfolio verifies smart identities and security in the IoT. Its high-frequency (HF) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) 13.56 MHz RFID devices are customizable, are available as dry or wet inlays, and come in various shapes and sizes. The RFID devices feature multiple designs integrating various materials, chip technologies, and frequencies for metal and non-metal environments. Identiv produces RFID devices using advanced flip-chip technology and state-of-the-art, high-volume die-bonding processes with integrated inline quality and process control to guarantee superior quality performance.

This IoT portfolio powers RFID and near field communication (NFC) technology for medical devices, wearables, mobile peripherals, smart posters and tags, pharmaceuticals and pharmacies, luxury goods, government-controlled products, logistics and supply chains, customer engagement, libraries, asset management, electronic games, event management, athletic wear, and more.

The official Schreiner Group award ceremony will be held later this year once the pandemic-related restrictions allow for face-to-face meetings.

Identiv's RFID and NFC products are available for purchase at shop.identiv.com . For more information on the complete portfolio, visit identiv.com/products/rfid-nfc-inlays .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in seamless authentication and security solutions. We verify frictionless access and anywhere operations, protect identities from malicious attacks, secure intellectual property, and drive IoT innovation. We digitally secure the physical world. For more information, visit identiv.com .

About Schreiner Group

Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG is an internationally active German family-owned business operating in the printing and film-converting industry. The company offers tailored products, solutions, and services for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, logistics, mechanical engineering, and the electronics and automotive industries. In addition, Schreiner Group's customer base includes banks and government agencies. The product portfolio encompasses innovative specialty labels, including self-adhesive functional components, RFID labels, printed electronics, and security solutions for product, brand, and document protection. Schreiner Group employs more than 1,100 people around the globe, generating annual sales of more than 180 million euros, and is headquartered in Oberschleissheim near Munich (Germany). Schreiner Group's high-tech labels are also produced in Blauvelt (New York, USA) and in Fengpu (Shanghai, China). The company's facilities extend across a total area of 72,000 square meters. For more information, visit schreiner-group.com .

