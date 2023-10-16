ID.me Appoints Hervé Danzelaud as Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading secure digital identity network, announces the appointment of Hervé Danzelaud as Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. Danzelaud brings three decades of leadership experience to ID.me and most recently served as Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Freshworks, a leading Customer Service software company.

"I'm delighted to add Hervé as a leader at ID.me at this crucial moment of growth for the company," said Blake Hall, ID.me's co-founder and CEO. "Accelerating our revenue growth across the global partnership channel is essential as we continue to scale and pursue our vision to be the world's leading digital identity network empowering people to control their own information and to prove their credentials across all channels: online, call-center and in-person. The experience and leadership capabilities Hervé brings to this work will be a critical part of our future success as we establish ID.me as the leader in digital identity credentialing."

At Freshworks, Danzelaud led the buildout and scaling of the company's partnership function via ISVs, SIs, VARs, Distributors, and Startup ecosystems. Prior to his time at Freshworks, Danzelaud served in leadership roles at Servicenow, Twilio, Good Technology, Salesforce.com, Aspect, and Siebel Systems. While at Servicenow, Danzelaud led the Customer Service Management channels and alliance function. Danzelaud's leadership over three decades has garnered numerous awards and recognition, including his selection by CRN as a 2023 Channel Chief and earning a prestigious five-star rating for Freshworks in CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide.

"I'm proud to be joining ID.me at this time in our increasingly digital world," said Hervé Danzelaud. "I strongly believe in the company's mission to make the world a more trusted place by delivering the highest level of security with the least amount of friction at the lowest possible cost. My aim will be to ensure our customers are provided with digital identity solutions that bridge the digital equity divide, powering sustained growth company-wide."

About ID.me

ID.me allows individuals to create secure, private, and portable digital identities that provide access to a rapidly growing network of commercial and government services. More than 114 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 30 states, 15 federal agencies, and over 600 name-brand retailers across ID.me's secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. To learn more, visit network.ID.me.

