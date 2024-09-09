ID.me Appoints Scott Meyer as Chief Technology Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market leading digital identity wallet used by more than 130 million Americans to keep themselves safe while transacting online, announced the appointment of Scott Meyer as Chief Technology Officer. Meyer, a veteran in the field of software engineering with decades of experience at companies such as LinkedIn and Google, will lead ID.me's engineering teams and drive the company's technological innovation moving forward. Meyer will succeed current CTO and Co-Founder Tanel Suurhans, who has served as ID.me's CTO since 2014. Suurhans will transition to the role of Distinguished Engineer.

Scott Meyer, Chief Technology Officer at ID.me

Meyer's acclaimed career in software development has produced a long string of accomplishments in computer graphics, networking, Graphical User Interface application development, and databases. Meyer most recently served as Distinguished Software Engineer at LinkedIn for over a decade. At LinkedIn, Meyer spearheaded the creation of LIquid, a cutting-edge relational graph database designed to enhance real-time querying of LinkedIn's vast economic graph to expand the relational potential of users' growing networks.

Prior to LinkedIn, Meyer worked at Google, where he led the development of Freebase, the foundation of Google's Knowledge Graph, which transformed how search engines understand and utilize data relationships. His expertise in building and scaling advanced systems will drive ID.me's technological advancements in digital identity user experience and enhance the security of online transactions.

"I am thrilled to join ID.me and apply my technical experience to advancing ID.me's groundbreaking work across digital wallet technology," said Scott Meyer. "I have a long track record of building principled, innovative solutions to hard problems. I'm excited to join Blake Hall and the team at ID.me to continue building the Identity Graph to make the world a safer and more trusted place."

In Suurhans's new role as Distinguished Engineer, he will continue supporting ID.me's progress towards operating as the next-generation digital identity wallet and strengthening its technology team and processes. Since the company's founding, Suurhans has helped lead ID.me through exponential customer and user growth to become the market leader in digital identity.

"We are extremely grateful for Tanel's leadership over the past decade. Since the beginning, Tanel has been instrumental in our growth from a small e-commerce platform for veterans and service members to the market-leading digital identity wallet with over 130 million users," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me. "Scott's extensive experience in developing large-scale, high-impact technologies makes him the ideal candidate to build upon Tanel's leadership of our engineering efforts. Scott's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and secure the digital identities of millions of Americans."

About ID.me

