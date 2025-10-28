IDOC Announces The Connection 2026: 'The Future in Focus' Registration Now Open, Keynote and Program Highlights Revealed

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDOC , part of the world's most powerful community of optometric practice owners, announced today that registration is now open for The Connection 2026: The Future in Focus , taking place Feb. 12–15, 2026, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Luxury Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida. Independent optometrists, optical managers, and staff across the nation are encouraged to attend the conference for forward-looking continuing education, extensive networking, and best-in-class innovation designed to sharpen vision for the future.

2026 Event Highlights

Visionary Keynote Session

The conference will open with keynote speaker Chad E. Foster, a trailblazing executive who, despite losing his sight in early adulthood, became the first visually impaired graduate of Harvard Business School's leadership program. Foster pioneered accessible CRM software and drove billion-dollar growth at Fortune 500 companies. His keynote will deliver a powerful message of resilience and purpose, inspiring attendees to embrace challenges as opportunities and keep their future in focus.

60+ Vendors in the Sponsor Marketplace

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with over 60 vendor partners to explore the latest products, technologies, and practice support, as well as taking advantage of exclusive show specials and enjoying daily happy hours to network. The Sponsor Marketplace will showcase breakthrough launches, innovations in AI, and solutions designed to strengthen independent practices. "I love coming to The Connection to see what's new, what's innovative and a lot of the vendors will bring those here and present them for the first time," said Dr. Ansel Johnson – Vision Salon, IL.

IDOC Roundtable Discussions

IDOC's Roundtable peer-to-peer engagement sessions will provide a unique forum to share learnings and problem-solving. Groups are carefully curated and led by experienced moderators to ensure meaningful dialogue and actionable takeaways. "It's nice to actually be able to talk to each other, say what we're going through, and get different perspectives and different ideas," said Melissa Bastian, General Manager – Eyeworks, NH.

Space is limited, and these sessions consistently fill up early each year.

Dynamic Breakout Sessions

With more than 30 breakout courses, and some that are certified for Continuing Education Credits, The Connection 2026 offers tailored education for the evolving needs of independent practices. Sessions will cover marketing strategy, AI integration, patient experience optimization, and more, as well providing a variety of Continuing Education courses for both optometrists and staff. Featured speakers include Dr. Steve Vargo, Nathan Hayes, Ankit Patel, Dr. Ansel Johnson, Kayla Ashlee, and Sharon Carter.

Two-Day, Hands-On Optical Staff Training

Now in its second year after selling out in 2025, Quantum Optical's two-day Pinnacle Program delivers comprehensive training for optical staff at all levels. Participants will gain essential skills in Rx analysis, refractive errors, lenses, and frame types, along with hands-on training using optical tools. Designed to reduce remakes, enhance patient satisfaction, and boost second-pair sales, this program equips practices with a stronger foundation for growth.

Closing Celebration at Universal's "Islands of Adventure"

On Saturday, Feb. 14, from 6-9 p.m., attendees will enjoy an evening at Universal's "Islands of Adventure" for the closing event. The event will include complimentary admission, food, drinks, and access to thrilling rides, creating the perfect capstone to a weekend of learning, networking, and celebration.

Private Golf Tournament for ODs and Owners

For those interested on Feb. 15, the conference will offer a private golf tournament at the Shingle Creek Golf Course, with an exclusive luncheon.

Join IDOC at The Connection 2026

The Connection offers members, and prospective members, a chance to grow, innovate, and connect like never before. With an expert-led keynote, immersive training opportunities, and purposeful networking, this event is designed for those ready to bring the future into focus and lead their practice forward with clarity, confidence, and a renewed vision.

Learn more and register for The Connection 2026: The Future in Focus at idoc.swoogo.com/connection2026 .

IDOC: Independent Together.

About IDOC

For over 25 years, IDOC has been dedicated to making independent ownership easier and more successful. Independently owned–not backed by insurance companies, banks, or private equity–IDOC supports over 3,200 independent ODs in the U.S. with expert consulting, time-saving services, and peer-to-peer collaboration. Through IDOC's ownership of Three Rivers Optical, we provide an array of lens options with industry-leading turnaround times. As part of a global community of more than 7,000 owners caring for 50 million patients, IDOC delivers the scale, strategic support, and supply chain advantages that help members thrive in a changing industry. IDOC is proud to be 5x Great Place to Work-Certified™. For more information, visit IDOC.net .

