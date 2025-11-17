IDOC Teams Up with Eyes On Eyecare to Release 2025 Optometrist Report

Annual report reveals growth ambitions, gaps in marketing investment, and more among practicing ODs

TRUMBULL, Conn., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDOC , part of the world's most powerful community of optometric practice owners, today announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Optometrist Report , published by Eyes On Eyecare. The annual report, based on a September 2025 survey of 543 practicing optometrists across the U.S. and Canada, offers a comprehensive look at the state of the profession, including the challenges and opportunities shaping independent practice growth.

According to the findings, 48.3% of respondents cited "growing their business in their current location" as their top goal over the next three years. Yet despite this ambition, 60.35% reported spending less than $500 on marketing per month and another 5.75% said they didn't know their marketing spend at all.

"These findings underscore the paradox facing many independent practice owners," said IDOC CEO Dave Brown. "Optometrists are eager to grow, but often lack the time and resources to invest effectively in marketing and other everyday challenges. That's where IDOC steps in — we exist to lift the burden of business ownership so ODs can focus on patient care and practice growth."

The 2025 Optometrist Report also highlighted Alcon, one of IDOC's key contact lens partners, as the top preferred contact lens provider among survey respondents — further reflecting the strength of IDOC's strategic vendor relationships and commitment to supporting its members' clinical and financial success.

"Independent ODs are the backbone of IDOC, and through partnerships like this one with Eyes On Eyecare, we're proud to champion their success, ensuring they have the tools, insights, and community to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape," Brown said.

With over 3,200 optometrists in its Member practices in the U.S. and part of a global community of over 7,000 owners caring for 50 million patients worldwide, IDOC delivers real-world solutions designed to make independent ownership easier. Among these is IDOC Optometry Marketing Services, which helps members develop and execute targeted marketing strategies to drive new patient acquisition and retention. With a dedicated team that specializes in practice marketing, IDOC's Optometry Marketing Services is also a key support tool for members looking to grow their business. To learn more, visit IDOC.net .

About IDOC

For over 25 years, IDOC has been dedicated to making independent ownership easier and more successful. Independently owned–not backed by insurance companies, banks, or private equity–IDOC supports over 3,200 independent ODs in the U.S. with expert consulting, time-saving services, and peer-to-peer collaboration. Through IDOC's ownership of Three Rivers Optical, we provide an array of lens options with industry-leading turnaround times. As part of a global community of more than 7,000 owners caring for 50 million patients, IDOC delivers the scale, strategic support, and supply chain advantages that help members thrive in a changing industry. IDOC is proud to be 5x Great Place to Work-Certified™. For more information, visit IDOC.net .

About Eyes On Eyecare

Eyes On Eyecare is the #1 digital-only media and education platform for eyecare professionals, delivering data-driven content and experiences for over 60,000 optometrists and ophthalmologists worldwide. Through first-party NPI targeting, world-class virtual events, CE/CME courses, and trusted editorial content, Eyes On Eyecare connects the clinical, commercial, and creative sides of eyecare in one destination. For more information, visit eyesoneyecare.com .

