IDOC Expands Network of Independent Optical Laboratories with Acquisition of GSRx in Scottsdale, Arizona

NORWALK, Conn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDOC , the leading U.S. Alliance for independent optometrist business owners, today announced the acquisition of GSRx ®, a respected optical lab based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The move expands IDOC's network of independent optical laboratories and GSRx will now operate under the shared umbrella of IDOC Labs , alongside Three Rivers Optical (TRO) in Pittsburgh.

The acquisition strengthens IDOC's commitment to empowering independent optometrists with greater choice, enhanced supply chain capabilities, and access to high-quality, competitively priced products and services. GSRx will continue to operate as an independent business within the IDOC portfolio, preserving its culture, customer relationships, and service model while benefiting from the scale and resources of the broader IDOC organization.

"Welcoming GSRx to the IDOC family is an important step in strengthening our lab network and expanding our capabilities to better serve independent optometrists," said IDOC CEO Dave Brown. "For our members and lab customers, this partnership means stronger capabilities, greater choice, and continued access to high-quality, competitively priced products. Together with Three Rivers Optical, we are creating a differentiated laboratory offering that will better serve independent owners across the country."

"Joining IDOC Labs marks an exciting new chapter for GSRx," said GSRx CEO David Jochims. "We have always been focused on delivering value-driven, high-quality lens solutions that help independent practices stay competitive and confident in what they offer their patients. By becoming part of IDOC Labs, we gain the scale and strategic support to accelerate that mission while maintaining the service, culture, and relationships our customers rely on."

IDOC's strategy is guided by several core objectives, including:

Support for Independent Optometry: Expanding choice and support to help independent practices thrive in a competitive market.

Expanding choice and support to help independent practices thrive in a competitive market. Supply Chain Strengthening: Enhancing resilience and operational capability through global scale and expertise.

Enhancing resilience and operational capability through global scale and expertise. Growth and Opportunity: Creating new opportunities for employees and stakeholders, with an emphasis on continuity and positive change.

As part of IDOC Labs, GSRx and Three Rivers Optical will collaborate to expand their collective capabilities, share best practices, and broaden their portfolio of lens solutions for independent optometrists. By combining regional expertise with shared scale, the two laboratories will continue to innovate and grow their offerings to better support independent practices nationwide.

IDOC: Independent Together.



About IDOC



IDOC is the leading independent alliance in the U.S. and part of the world's largest community of passionate, independent optometric business owners. A global community of over 7,000 optometrist, ophthalmologist, and audiologist business owners, caring for over 50 million patients, dispensing over 25 million pairs of glasses, and supplying over 1 billion contact lenses every year.

IDOC's purpose is to empower independent optometric business owners to change lives through better sight. The organization delivers the benefits of scale through access to the world's largest vertically integrated optical supply chain, alongside world-class strategic and operational support dedicated exclusively to independent practices. For more information, visit IDOC.net .

About IDOC Labs



IDOC Labs unites a network of optical laboratories that combine local expertise with shared scale to better serve independent optometrists. Operating under a common IDOC Labs umbrella while maintaining their distinct strengths, Three Rivers Optical (TRO) and GSRx deliver high-quality, innovative, and competitively priced lens solutions with a focus on service, reliability, and partnership with independent practices.

Founded in 1969, Three Rivers Optical (TRO) is known for fast turnaround, cutting-edge technology, and personalized, consultative support tailored to each practice's needs. GSRx was founded in 2014 by Dave Jochims and Keith Posin, supplying value-engineered lenses and coatings designed to help independent optometrists stay competitive, simplify product choices, and focus on patient care through high-quality, lifestyle-driven solutions. For more information about IDOC Labs, visit idoc.net/add-ons/optical-lab .

Media Contact

Trailblaze for IDOC

[email protected]

SOURCE IDOC