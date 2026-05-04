IDOC Introduces Clerra™, a Comprehensive Lens Range Designed to Simplify Dispensing and Deliver Market-Leading Value

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDOC, the leading privately held U.S. Alliance for independent optometrist business owners, today announced the launch of Clerra™, a new ophthalmic lens range exclusively available through IDOC Labs. Built around simplicity, Clerra helps practices streamline dispensing conversations and increase capture rate while saving at least 25% on typical lab bills, based on an analysis of IDOC member lab invoices, without compromising access to the latest lens technology.

Instead of navigating an overwhelming array of lens SKUs and brands, practices can rely on a tightly curated range that covers approximately 90% of a practices' everyday dispensing needs. The result is faster, more confident recommendations and clearer, more consistent patient conversations.

"Clerra represents a smarter, more efficient way for independent practices to serve their patients while strengthening their business," said IDOC CEO Dave Brown. "By simplifying the lens decision process into a focused, high-performing range, practices can spend less time explaining options and more time building trust with patients. It is about making dispensing easier for staff and for patients while still delivering the performance and technology they expect."

The Clerra range includes single vision and progressive lenses across premium materials such as plastic, polycarbonate, Trivex, high index, and super thin designs. Lenses are available with advanced anti reflective coatings, as well as photochromic and polarized options, ensuring patients benefit from modern lens innovations within a simplified portfolio.

Powered by IDOC Labs' global supply chain supporting more than 7,000 optometric practice owners and 50 million patients worldwide, Clerra combines scale with quality to deliver consistent performance at a meaningful cost advantage. This allows independent practices to reduce reliance on branded lenses while maintaining access to the latest technology and improving both margins and patient affordability.

Coinciding with the launch of Clerra, IDOC is delighted to announce that new and existing IDOC Labs customers will receive complimentary IDOC Essential membership. For more information, visit idoc.net/add-ons/optical-lab.

IDOC: Independent Together.



About IDOC

IDOC is the leading independent alliance in the U.S. and part of the world's largest community of passionate, independent optometrist business owners. A global community of over 7,000 optometrist business owners, caring for over 50 million patients, dispensing over 25 million pairs of glasses, and supplying over 1 billion contact lenses every year.

IDOC's purpose is to empower independent optometric business owners to change lives through better sight. The organization delivers the benefits of scale through access to the world's largest vertically integrated optical supply chain, alongside world-class strategic and operational support dedicated exclusively to independent practices. For more information, visit IDOC.net.



About IDOC Labs



IDOC Labs unites a network of optical laboratories that combine local expertise with shared scale to better serve independent optometrists. Operating under a common IDOC Labs umbrella while maintaining their distinct strengths, Three Rivers Optical and GSRx deliver high-quality, innovative, and competitively priced lens solutions with a focus on service, reliability, and partnership with independent practices.

Founded in 1969, Three Rivers Optical is known for fast turnaround, cutting-edge technology, and personalized, consultative support tailored to each practice's needs.

GSRx was founded in 2014 by Dave Jochims and Keith Posin, supplying value-engineered lenses and coatings designed to help independent optometrists stay competitive, simplify product choices, and focus on patient care through high-quality, lifestyle-driven solutions. For more information about IDOC Labs, visit idoc.net/add-ons/optical-lab.

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Trailblaze for IDOC

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SOURCE IDOC