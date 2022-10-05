IDrive Cloud Backup Rebrands Sync to Cloud Drive - Giving Users Access to all their Files in one Place from any Device

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , an industry leading cloud backup provider, has announced the re-branding of their IDrive Sync feature to Cloud Drive , a service that enables users to sync files in real time across all their linked devices, access the files from anywhere, and share them with anybody.

Cloud Drive syncs all the devices linked to an IDrive account so when a file is updated, it is available on all of the linked devices. The moment a file is modified, the update syncs to the local drive of the computers on which Cloud Drive is active as well as to the cloud, letting users access the latest version of their files locally via a web browser, and download them using the IDrive mobile apps.

This is done by Cloud Drive creating a unique local folder on the computer where users add files to sync across devices in real time. Whenever a file is modified within this folder, the updates will reflect on all devices.

With data centers around the globe, including newly opened ones in Oregon and Ireland, users can be sure that no matter where they are the Cloud Drive functionality will work smoothly.

Users can sync files from the desktop app or mobile devices and access the files from Mac, PC, or via the web. They can also sync files directly from a web browser by signing into IDrive and simply dragging-and-dropping files to the sync folder. Users can also easily share the files with anybody via email.

Along with Cloud Drive, IDrive offers many other helpful features to make protecting files simple, affordable, and convenient, including:

Multiple Device Backup - Backup unlimited PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads and Android devices into a single account.

Snapshots and Versioning - Snapshots provide historical view of data for point-in-time recovery and help protect against ransomware. IDrive retains upto 30 previous versions of all files backed up to your account.

Security and Privacy - Transfer and store files with 256-bit AES encryption using a user-defined key that is not stored anywhere on the servers.

Continuous Data Protection - IDrive automatically recognizes the modified parts of files and backs them up.

Go Mobile - Access files backed up from PCs and Macs or synced from connected devices; protect mobile data with apps for iOS and Android.

True Archiving - No data is deleted from the IDrive online account until you manually delete or run 'Archive Cleanup' to match your computer data to your account.

The Cloud Drive storage does not impact your backup storage, and matches your backup storage limit.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.