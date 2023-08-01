IDrive Focuses on Educational Data Protection by Offering Affordable Cloud-to-Cloud Microsoft Office 365 Backup

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , an industry leading and cost-saving cloud backup service, is offering one of the most affordable Microsoft Office 365 backup solutions available to educational institutions at just $20/seat for unlimited storage space, giving them the ability to safeguard all of their sensitive data so it's secure and recoverable.

As a result of the ever-growing popularity of cloud-based productivity services such as Microsoft Office 365, the need for a reliable backup solution is paramount, especially for schools and school districts who contain plenty of sensitive information that would be devastating to lose.

Since educational data is often unprotected, sometimes unfortunately due to budgetary restraints, and this data often contains sensitive data such as social security numbers, birthdays, etc., it makes these institutions easy targets for cybercriminals, which is why IDrive recognized the need for them to have an affordable data backup option.

Some examples of the critical data that schools need to protect include:

Staff and teacher information

Student and parent information

Payroll Data

Grade books and lesson plans

Details on individual students needs

With IDrive's affordable Microsoft Office 365 Backup solution, educational institutions can backup their entire Microsoft Office Suite, eliminating the risks involved with accidental deletion, ransomware attacks, or service outages.

IDrive's user-friendly, intuitive interface makes it easy for school IT administrators to manage and restore their backups, letting them quickly recover data whenever necessary. Users have full comprehensive control over their backups through a centralized web console, helping them to migrate, export, download, and perform restores with ease.

Features of Microsoft Office 365 Backup with IDrive include:

Automated backups - runs three automated backups on a daily basis, protecting data from accidental deletion and ransomware or malware attacks.

Seamless retention - retains previous versions of the backed up data as point-in-time snapshots, enabling users to run point-in-time restores of their data to the exact state it was in at the time of the backup.

Granular recovery - search and recover specific files, entire folders, images, videos, emails, and even contacts and calendars.

Company-wide search and restore - easily search and restore information from a single platform, as well as monitoring and controlling the data with organization-wide visibility

IDrive Microsoft Office 365 Backup is an available add-on for all plans including Mini, Personal, Business, Team, and Enterprise for $20/seat/year for unlimited storage. It is also available as a stand-alone plan for the same cost.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

