IDrive Launches Google Classroom Backup to Protect Digital Learning Data

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive , a leading provider of cloud backup solutions, today announced the launch of Google Classroom Backup , a powerful new addition to its Google Workspace backup solution designed to protect critical educational data.

As institutions increasingly rely on Google Classroom to support teaching and learning, this new offering ensures that announcements, classwork, assignments, classroom rosters, grades, and associated drive files are securely backed up and recoverable.

With the rise of digital classrooms and collaborative educational environments, the risk of data loss due to accidental deletion, cyberattacks, ransomware, or system failures has never been more significant. Google Classroom Backup from IDrive offers schools and educational administrators a robust, cloud-to-cloud safeguard to preserve classroom continuity and protect learning materials.

Comprehensive Protection for Education Data

IDrive's Google Classroom Backup provides organizations with an intuitive, secure way to defend against data loss by:

Backing up complete classroom environments - including announcements, classwork, people (student and teacher information), grades, and drive files, not just individual files.

- including announcements, classwork, people (student and teacher information), grades, and drive files, not just individual files. Automated, frequent backups - up to three automatic backups per day maintain multiple recovery points for flexible and precise restores.

- up to three automatic backups per day maintain multiple recovery points for flexible and precise restores. Ransomware defense and point-in-time restores - snapshot-based backups allow institutions to recover data to specific points before corruption or attack.

- snapshot-based backups allow institutions to recover data to specific points before corruption or attack. Centralized, multi-domain support - administrators can manage backups across multiple school domains with ease.

- administrators can manage backups across multiple school domains with ease. Secure storage and transfer - enterprise-grade AES-256 encryption protects all backed-up classroom data in transit and at rest.

Google Classroom has become integral to digital instruction around the world, but classroom data is vulnerable without reliable backup. With the launch of Google Classroom Backup, educational institutions can now confidently protect the full breadth of classroom content and activity, ensuring uninterrupted learning and peace of mind.

Availability and Pricing

Google Classroom Backup is available now and offered on a per-user (seat) basis, with pricing starting at $20 per seat per year with 10 TB of storage per seat. A free 7-day trial is also available for institutions wishing to evaluate the service.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 5 million customers back up over 1 Exabyte of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.