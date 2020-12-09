IDrive Online Backup Launches IDrive 360 - Enterprise-scale Endpoint Cloud Backup

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Online Backup has launched IDrive 360 , a secure, enterprise-scale endpoint cloud backup solution that allows IT admins to schedule and automate backups for all of their organizational data in a single account through a unified web console.

Ideal for businesses of any size, IDrive 360 enables IT departments to oversee data protection for their entire company, allowing them to implement backup plans for units, groups, or individual devices. This ensures that every bit of data generated by endpoint devices is backed up and ready to be recovered in case of a data loss disaster.

The IDrive 360 Management Console gives admins complete control over the configuration of the organizational backup structure, management of users and their access rights, and lets them monitor overall cloud storage utilization. This console can be accessed at any time from any web browser to perform all backup management tasks.

Backing up with IDrive 360 is the best way to make sure data is accessible no matter what happens, including features such as:

Automated backup - configure and schedule backup plans for all devices

Malware protection - snapshot restore up to 30 versions

Encrypted cloud storage - data is protected with AES-256 encryption on transfer and at rest

File-level Recovery - restore data from the cloud in almost real-time

Point-in-time Restore - restore files instantly from any of the 30 versions

The backup support by IDrive 360 extends beyond built-in drives to include mapped drives and NAS devices.

IDrive 360 starts at $6.95 year one for 5TB of space per computer.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

