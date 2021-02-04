IDrive Releases ZipDrive - a Personal Edge Cloud for Unlimited Secure File Streaming

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Online Backup has launched ZipDrive , enabling users to create their own personal edge cloud that lets them stream, access, edit, play, and share files from wherever they are.

With ZipDrive installed, users can easily set up a personal cloud with data residing only on their computers, without having to move data to a third-party service. These files can be streamed from anywhere, appearing as is with the entire file-folder structure entirely intact.

ZipDrive is the ideal solution for anybody who has a need for a file access or file sharing service, whether they are home users, professionals, or even small businesses. It's perfect for telecommuters, allowing them to quickly access any file while on the go.

For users who take a lot of pictures on their phones, ZipDrive makes it easy to transfer photos and videos from their mobile devices to their computers with one click. It's also a useful solution for teams who wish to co-edit MS Office files in real time, while the files get saved automatically.

More features of ZipDrive include:

Easy setup - just install and run the ZipDrive application to turn any computer into a personal private cloud

Controlled access - users can enable their entire computer or select certain drives/folders for access

Access via web - access all documents, music, photos and videos from any web browser

Access via mobile device - connect to any online computer from your phone and browse files

Works on multiple platforms - works on PC, Mac, and Linux machines, as well as Android, iOS mobile phones

Stream music/videos - play music or video files directly from your computer from anywhere

Share files/folders with anybody via a secure share link

All access sessions are secured with TLS v 1.2 to protect data in transit.

ZipDrive offers a free plan for one computer with 5GB of streaming/month, as well as as a paid plan for unlimited data streaming starting at $9.95/year per computer.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.

Related Links

http://idrive.com

