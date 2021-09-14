IEEE Computer Society Diversity and Inclusion Fund - Call for Proposals

"The 75th anniversary has provided a great opportunity to not only reflect on our past, but also to envision the future of the Computer Society," said IEEE Computer Society President Forrest Shull. "We're committed to taking steps now to benefit the way the organization grows and serves its increasingly diverse member community."

Supporting projects and programs that positively impact diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the computing community, the project will create programs and activities that will help women, Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), and individuals from underrepresented regions. These activities might include, but are not limited to, solution-oriented panel discussions addressing issues related to diversity in the computing workforce, webinars on important technical contributions from under-represented groups to our profession, and mentoring programs for early-career individuals.

Individual and team proposals are welcome and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis year-round. For more information, please contact [email protected] for assistance.

"There is much work being done by Computer Society volunteers to support diversity & inclusion efforts, and we are looking forward to learning how we can help amplify and scale those activities to benefit even more people," said Leila De Floriani, Founding Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee and 2020 IEEE CS president.

Learn more about the new fund, how to donate, and how to pitch a new program or activity that the fund may support.

Learn more about the program at IEEE CS Diversity & Inclusion. The target date for the first round of submissions is 15 October 2021; submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis.

