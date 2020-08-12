IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE20) Transitions to All-Virtual Event

The exciting QCE20 conference program features over 270 hours of programming. Each day the QCE20 conference, also known as IEEE Quantum Week, will virtually deliver 9-10 parallel tracks of world-class keynotes , workforce-building tutorials , community-building workshops , technical paper presentations , innovative posters , and thought-provoking panels through a digital combination of pre-recorded and live-streamed sessions. Attendees will be able to participate in live Q&A sessions with keynote speakers and panelists, paper and poster authors, as well as tutorial and workshop speakers. Birds of a Feather, Networking, and Beautiful Colorado sessions spice up the program between technical sessions. The recorded QCE20 sessions will be available for on-demand until November 30.

"With our expansive technical program and lineup of incredible presentations from thought-leaders all over the globe, this is shaping up to be the quantum event of the year," said Hausi Müller, QCE20 General Chair, IEEE Quantum Initiative Co-Chair. "I encourage all professionals and enthusiasts to become a quantum computing champion by engaging and participating in the inaugural IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing & Engineering (QCE20)."

Workshops and tutorials will be conducted according to their pre-determined schedule in a live, virtual format. The QCE20 tutorials program features 16 tutorials by leading experts aimed squarely at workforce development and training considerations, and 21 QCE20 workshops provide forums for group discussions on topics in quantum research, practice, education, and applications.

Ten outstanding keynote speakers will address quantum computing and engineering topics at the beginning and at the end of each conference day, providing insights to stimulate discussion for the networking sessions and exhibits.

QCE20 panel sessions will explore various perspectives of quantum topics, including quantum education and training, quantum hardware and software, quantum engineering challenges, fault-tolerant quantum computers, quantum error correction, quantum intermediate language representation, hardware-software co-design, and hybrid quantum-classical computing platforms. Visit Enabling and Growing the Quantum Industry to view the newest addition to the lineup.

Over 20 QCE20 exhibitors and sponsors — including Platinum sponsors IBM, Microsoft, and Honeywell, and Gold sponsors Quantropi and Zapata—will be featured Monday through Friday in virtual exhibit rooms offering numerous opportunities for networking.

QCE20 is co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society, IEEE Communications Society, IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Council on Superconductivity, IEEE Electronics Packaging Society, IEEE Future Directions Quantum Initiative, and IEEE Technology and Engineering Management Society.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

About the IEEE Communications Society

The IEEE Communications Society promotes technological innovation and fosters creation and sharing of information among the global technical community. The Society provides services to members for their technical and professional advancement and forums for technical exchanges among professionals in academia, industry, and public institutions.

About the IEEE Photonics Society

The IEEE Photonics Society forms the hub of a vibrant technical community of more than 100,000 professionals dedicated to transforming breakthroughs in quantum physics into the devices, systems, and products to revolutionize our daily lives. From ubiquitous and inexpensive global communications via fiber optics, to lasers for medical and other applications, to flat-screen displays, to photovoltaic devices for solar energy, to LEDs for energy-efficient illumination, there are myriad examples of the Society's impact on the world around us.

About the IEEE Council on Superconductivity

The IEEE Council on Superconductivity and its activities and programs cover the science and technology of superconductors and their applications, including materials and their applications for electronics, magnetics, and power systems, where the superconductor properties are central to the application.

About the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society

The IEEE Electronics Packaging Society is the leading international forum for scientists and engineers engaged in the research, design, and development of revolutionary advances in microsystems packaging and manufacturing.

About the IEEE Future Directions Quantum Initiative

IEEE Quantum is an IEEE Future Directions initiative launched in 2019 that serves as IEEE's leading community for all projects and activities on quantum technologies. IEEE Quantum is supported by leadership and representation across IEEE Societies and OUs. The initiative addresses the current landscape of quantum technologies, identifies challenges and opportunities, leverages and collaborates with existing initiatives, and engages the quantum community at large.

About the IEEE Technology and Engineering Management Society

IEEE TEMS encompasses the management sciences and practices required for defining, implementing, and managing engineering and technology.

