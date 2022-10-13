IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership

Peachtree Corners, and its Curiosity Lab, recognized as one of the most unique and advanced smart city environments in the world – serving as a model for the United States and its unique challenges

and its unique challenges The authoritative voice of smart cities is comprised of members in the global power, energy, communications and IT/computing industries, as well as government and academia

"City Street of the Future: The Smart City Blueprint for the U.S. is at the Heart of Silicon Orchard" judged on strategy, operational purpose, government progress, UN Sustainability, deployed technology and more

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the United States' first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE's broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year's winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.

"The City of Peachtree Corners being honored by IEEE with its Jury Award is a reinforcement of our international position as one of the most unique smart city environments in the world. With economic development having been the focus from the beginning, we've created a model for better collaboration between public leaders and the top technology developers around the globe to advance the smart city concept in the United States. Our ultimate objective is to improve society and the daily lives and safety of our citizens, and we are proud to be recognized for our smart city efforts while not losing sight of our responsibility toward our citizens." – Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson

The IEEE considered many aspects of the project, "City Street of the Future: The Smart City Blueprint for the U.S. is at the Heart of Silicon Orchard," before selecting it. Peachtree Corners was recognized for its unique approach to city government and the proactive integration of technology into its short and long-term planning. This in addition to the strategic vision, economic development factors, real-world problems solved, impact on various federal government agencies or regulators, the city's alignment with United Nations Sustainability Goals and benefits for citizens to the architecture of technologies deployed were all considered during evaluation.

"We're honored that IEEE Smart Cities, which includes members across global power, energy, communications, information technology, government and academia, reaffirmed our vision and recognized some of the world firsts. From the first cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) system deployed in a U.S. city, the first IoT Central Control Room that aggregates data from sensors across city-owned smart infrastructure, one of the first cities in the country to deploy 5G in 2019, to strides in sustainable mobility with a 5G-powered autonomous shuttle fleet and the first teleoperated e-scooters in America, we've helped innovation grow here. Companies from across the globe are attracted to our welcoming community, our tech-forward government structure and real-world conditions that can't be replicated in a closed lab." – Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager/Chief Technology Officer Brandon Branham

As an incubator, the Curiosity Lab acts as a community for these companies and technology developers to network and collaborate on projects that may not have been possible before. Some of the most prominent innovators and partner institutions are actively engaged in the city including T-Mobile, Cisco, Bosch, Qualcomm, Delta Airlines, Georgia Institute of Technology and many more. Peachtree Corners is also a hotspot for international technology companies of all sizes to launch into the North American market, from Europe, to Asia and the Middle East.

About IEEE Smart Cities

IEEE Smart Cities brings together IEEE's broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies for the benefit of society and to set the global standard in this regard by serving as a neutral broker of information amongst industry, academic and government stakeholders. The mission of IEEE Smart Cities: to be recognized as the authoritative voice and leading source of credible technical information and educational content within the scope of smart cities, as well as facilitate and promote both the collaborative and individual work of its Member Societies regarding smart city technology. Its eight Partner Organizational Units include the Communications Society, Control Systems Society, Industry Applications Society, Power & Energy Society, Systems/Man/Cybernetics Society, Intelligent Transportation Systems Society, Council on Electric Automation Design and Council on RFID.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

