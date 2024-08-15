IEHP, Alinea Medical Imaging host mobile mammogram clinics at wellness centers

"It means a lot that our centers can bridge the gap for IEHP members to get direct clinical services at the same place they come for fitness, wellness, and health education classes," said Community Wellness Center Director Delia Orosco.

Clinics began Aug. 6 at the Riverside center and will continue from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Riverside Community Wellness Center, 3590 Tyler Street

Oct. 21 , Nov. 1 and Dec. 9

, and San Bernardino Community Wellness Center, 802 West Second Street

Aug. 30 , Oct. 29 , Nov. 18 and Dec. 2

, , and Victorville Community Wellness Center, 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C2 and C3

Aug. 26, Oct. 14 , Nov. 6 and Dec. 3

For Cindy C., an IEHP member from Perris, having access to nearby services removes the barrier of traveling a long distance for a screening.

"I felt like this was important because I'm supposed to get a mammogram every year being that my mother's side of the family is very high-risk," she said. "I haven't done it in many years, probably five. It's been a long time—too long."

In January, IEHP and Alinea partnered to bring mammogram services to the city of Indio, where dozens of IEHP members received care during the hours-long event. Riverside University Health Systems (RUHS) supported the endeavor.

Its success—and partnership clinics that followed—paved a way for both health organizations to think outside of the box when it came to how it could reach even more members in the community.

"We choose to bring these services to this population [of women] because there are so many who are not sure how to schedule, show up or are sure how a mammogram is performed," said Lauren Leber, project manager for Alinea. "Our team specializes in assisting to schedule, inform and provide services to those who need it."

Mammograms are strongly encouraged for women age 40 and older. Patients under 40 can schedule services but must have a doctor's referral stating the patient is at high-risk for cancer. Mammography results will be available to patients within 14 business days of their screening.

To check eligibility requirements, members can call IEHP Member Services at 866-228-4347. TTY users should call 711. Appointments must be made in advance.

For what to expect during your screening, go to iehp.org to learn more.

