IEHP and RUHS provide free mammograms in Indio

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

31 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busy schedules can mean missing vital appointments, which include early detection screenings that could save lives. Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and Riverside University Health System (RUHS) took that message on the road by partnering to bring health care services directly to an area in need.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and Riverside University Health System (RUHS) partnered with Alinea Medical Imaging to bring a mobile clinic to the city of Indio on Jan. 27, where dozens of women received mammogram screenings at no cost to them.
The clinic’s goal was to reach more patients whose busy schedules may mean missing vital health appointments. Health care professionals recommend screening for breast cancer every two years starting at the age of 50, while those who are high-risk should begin screenings earlier.
The two organizations partnered with Alinea Medical Imaging on Jan. 27 to bring a free mobile mammogram clinic to Indio Community Health Center, where dozens of IEHP members received much-needed mammograms and had varying health questions answered.

"We want to bridge that gap between member and health care, especially in certain communities [like Indio] where it may be difficult for some to take time off of work," said Vanessa Loarca Rodriguez, an IEHP quality specialist representative. "Being here on a Saturday is really important to us."

"Providing medical services and health education is part of our mission to improve the health and well-being of patients and communities through Riverside County," said Dr. Mahbuba Kahn, RUHS medical director.

Partnerships like the one with RUHS and Alinea are vital to IEHP's mission, vision and values, which centers on the whole health of members, providers and team members. Extending services outside of a traditional work day allows IEHP, RUHS and Alinea to reach more patients who may otherwise miss important health appointments.

"We want to meet members where they're at, and partnerships like this one allow us to extend our reach into communities where there's a need," said Genia Fick, vice president of quality for IEHP. "One mammogram, one screening can make all the difference."

To learn more about the importance of breast cancer screenings and additional resources available, go to iehp.org or contact Member Services at 800-440-IEHP (4347) from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

