IEHP CEO Appointed to DMHC's Financial Solvency Standards Board

News provided by

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

07 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton has been appointed to the California Department of Managed Health Care's (DMHC) Financial Solvency Standards Board (FSSB) for a three-year term.

McNaughton is the only health plan CEO appointed to the board.

Continue Reading
Jarrod McNaughton
Jarrod McNaughton

"I'm very grateful to be appointed to the FSSB," McNaughton said. "I look forward to working with the other members of the board to ensure California's health care system is financially secure so that it may continue to care for our IEHP members and all patients well into the future."

The FSSB oversees managed care plans' financial solvency which affects the delivery of health care services. They are responsible for developing and recommending requirements and standards in several areas, including – but not limited to – plan operations, plan-provider contractual relationships and provider-affiliate transactions.

The board also monitors and reports on "the implementation and results of financial solvency requirements and standards and reviews proposed regulation changes," according to the DHMC website.

The DMHC's mission is to protect consumers' health care rights and ensure a stable health care delivery system. More information on the organization may be found online at www.dmhc.ca.gov.

The FSSB meets quarterly in Sacramento and meetings are streamed live on the DMHC website.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports nearly 1.7 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of 7,000 providers and 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Also from this source

IEHP welcomes Healthcare Scholarship Fund recipients

Meet Supriya Sood: Inland Empire Health Plan's new chief people officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.