Inland Empire Health Plan earns Best in the West Award from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) "Start the Conversation" mental health awareness campaign earned the Best in the West award at the 2026 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Western District Conference on Feb. 4.

The Best in the West title recognizes the creative communication efforts of PRSA members from 11 different chapters across five states and is voted on by an independent panel of judges each year.

Inland Empire Health Plan's Marketing and Communications Team earns the Best in the West award at the 2026 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Western District Conference on Feb. 4.

IEHP's multi-channel mental health campaign, developed in partnership with Meehan Business Advisers, featured 2024 "American Idol" winner and Inland Empire native Abi Carter and also earned Best in Show by PRSA's Los Angeles chapter last fall.

IEHP maximized Carter's passion for mental health awareness through a video public service announcement, a headline act at Palm Springs Unified School District's Kidchella music festival, viral social media videos, and a graduation speech and musical performance for Palm Springs High School.

"This initiative was more than a campaign—it was a movement," said IEHP Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Michelle Rai. "Engaging with a talented, local musician like Abi Carter, who was an IEHP member as a child, brought this full circle for us. We wanted our community to know they can get help and not suffer in silence."

Meehan Business Advisers' President, Andrew Meehan, agreed.

"Partnering with IEHP on this campaign has been a powerful journey in spreading hope and mental health awareness to area youth," he said. "We are deeply humbled to have brought the campaign to life and are so grateful for the appreciation it has generated among the PRSA community."

In addition to the Best in the West distinction, the campaign has received five other PRSA awards:

PRism: Best in Show – PRSA-LA (October 2025)

– PRSA-LA (October 2025) PRism: Health Care Media Relations – PRSA-LA (October 2025)

– PRSA-LA (October 2025) PRism: Branded Content – PRSA-LA (October 2025)

– PRSA-LA (October 2025) PRism: Influencer Marketing – PRSA-LA (October 2025)

– PRSA-LA (October 2025) Capella: Campaigns – Public Relations – PRSA-IE (November 2025)

PRSA is the nation's largest professional public relations association with more than 30,000 members representing 400 chapters across the country and connects PR professionals to training and networking opportunities year-round.

To view a list of past Best in the West recipients or to learn more about PRSA's Western District, visit www.prsawesterndistrict.org.

For resources on how to "Start the Conversation" with your loved ones, visit www.iehp.org/mentalhealth. There, visitors can download tip sheets on how to ask for help or ways to reach out to a young adult in crisis.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)