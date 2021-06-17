IEHP Director Addresses Issues Facing LGBTQ+ Youth During Panel Discussion

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Director of Community Health, Dr. Gabriel Uribe, recently joined more than 30 student leaders participating in the Puente Project Program for a panel discussion called "Activism Now." This event provided open dialogue about community needs and the issues and personal experiences of today's LGBTQ+ youth.

The panel discussion was part of a virtual, two-day leadership development program for students from 17 middle and high schools throughout California.

The Puente Project The Puente Project is a national award-winning program in California that began in 1981. Co-sponsored by the University of California and the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, the Puente Project has increased enrollment of underrepresented students into four-year colleges and has helped them return to the community as mentors and leaders for future generations.

Dr. Uribe highlighted the interconnectedness of all students and how they can better support LGBTQ+ youth in their community. "Health plans across the country are now focusing on key social determinants of health," said Dr. Uribe. "Forty percent of homeless youth in America are members of the LGBTQ+ community. By educating Puente students, we can create awareness and opportunities to collectively and systemically address these challenges."

The Puente Project is a national award-winning program in California that began in 1981. Co-sponsored by the University of California and the California Community College Chancellor's Office, the Puente Project has increased enrollment of underrepresented students into four-year colleges and has helped them return to the community as mentors and leaders for future generations.

"The Puente Project is an incredible example of positive change through collaboration," said Dr. Uribe. "As California's future leaders, Puente students can lead the way for a more inclusive and responsive environment for our LGBTQ+ youth."

To learn more about the Puente Project, visit thepuenteproject.org



About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and 2,500 employees, IEHP serves over 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

