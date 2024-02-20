IEHP earns 100th percentile national ranking in provider satisfaction

News provided by

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

20 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) achieved a 100th percentile national ranking in overall satisfaction based on a 2023 Provider Experience Survey by Press Ganey. The health plan ranked in the 99th percentile the previous three years.

Nearly 1,200 primary care doctors, behavioral health providers and specialists participated in the survey, conducted in July 2023. In addition to overall satisfaction, IEHP earned a perfect percentile ranking in four other categories: finance, pharmacy, call center service staff, and utilization and quality management (UM and QM).

Compared to other health plans surveyed, IEHP scored "significantly above" in all eight service categories, according to Press Ganey.

"Feedback is essential in moving us forward in our mission to provide optimal care for all," said Susie White, IEHP's chief operating officer. "We utilize the feedback from our providers to ensure we are delivering the support and tools they need to provide care."

Key findings indicated providers were satisfied overall with IEHP's network, coordination of care and provider relations. More than 98% surveyed said they would recommend IEHP to other physician practices.

Based on survey findings, three key areas of focus were identified to enhance the provider experience:

  • A network expansion of quality providers in areas determined to have a gap in coverage by "provider type" and "practice capacity."
  • The continued advancement of virtual care to more providers, including urgent care e-visits and the adoption of concierge medicine.
  • The drive to educate more providers on IEHP's Provider Portal, which offers secure member information and health plan updates.

"Our team is committed to improvement in all areas, including categories that achieved a high score," said Esther Iverson, director of provider communication for IEHP. "We value our partnership with providers and our privilege to support the care they provide to the Inland Empire."

IEHP's Provider Services Network expands across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with more than 8,000 providers serving 1.5 million members annually. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of more than 8,000 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Also from this source

Palm Springs homeless center gets $7.5 million boost from Inland Empire Health Plan

Palm Springs homeless center gets $7.5 million boost from Inland Empire Health Plan

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has pledged millions of dollars toward a new homeless center in Riverside County. The Rancho Cucamonga-based health...
IEHP and RUHS provide free mammograms in Indio

IEHP and RUHS provide free mammograms in Indio

Busy schedules can mean missing vital appointments, which include early detection screenings that could save lives. Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.