IEHP, iHeartRadio announce Season 2 of 'Covering Your Health' podcast

"We created this podcast to help our community learn about health topics in a fun and engaging way," said Michelle Rai, IEHP's chief communications and marketing officer. "I am looking forward to the second season and all the insights that will be gained by breaking down complex subjects into relatable discussions."

"Covering Your Health" launched in Nov. 2023, with IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton as the podcast's inaugural guest. Longtime iHeartRadio personality Erives was brought on to host. Her husband, Chris Donovan, is the show's producer.

In the year since, Erives and team have welcomed experts to speak on topics ranging from men's mental health to what it is like training for the Paralympics. Season 2 is expected to deliver more on its promise that 15 (or more) minutes out of your day could lead to a healthier lifestyle.

"The feedback I've received throughout the year has been extremely positive and inspires me to take on more challenging topics for the upcoming second season," said Erives. "Learning along with our 'Covering Your Health' community has been such a win-win."

New episodes of "Covering Your Health" are available every other Monday through the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts. A video format is available to view on IEHP's official YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@IEHPHealthcare.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)