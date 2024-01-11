IEHP joins Covered California Open Enrollment event

"Many do not know help is available," said Wayne Guzman, director of sales and outreach for IEHP. "Often, people can obtain coverage for less than $10 a month, and we really want the community to be aware of this opportunity before open enrollment closes on Jan. 31."

During the event, bilingual enrollment specialists answered questions about the sign-up process and what programs and benefits are offered through IEHP Covered. ARMC's mobile clinic also provided the following services to patients without coverage or with limited resources, including:

Health screenings and immunizations

Lab testing

Diabetes education and care

Physicals and treatment for acute and chronic illnesses

Well-child exams and women's services, including mammograms

For ARMC, partnerships like the one established with IEHP are vital to its mission.

"Most of our patients have IEHP," said Sandra Cruz, a registered nurse with the Colton-based facility. "It's just an easy flow for the patient, and [IEHP] has so many resources for them."

IEHP officially joined Covered California on Jan. 1 and offers the lowest cost Silver plan in the Inland Empire. During the annual renewal eligibility process, IEHP officials estimate approximately 15,000 to 20,000 of its members lose their Medi-Cal coverage due to an income increase. According to new state guidelines, they will now be automatically enrolled into the lowest cost Silver plan available, which is IEHP Covered.

Although California has made more progress than any other state in expanding access to health coverage and lowering the uninsured rate from over 17% to a record low of 6.5%, there is still more work to be done.

"It's our mission to reach and support those Californians who are going without coverage, particularly the over 1.3 million who are estimated to be eligible for low or no-cost coverage either through Covered California or Medi-Cal," said Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California. "It's through communities like [San Bernardino] where we know there are Californians who have access to benefits aren't taking advantage of them, and we want to help connect them to that coverage."

