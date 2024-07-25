IEHP named Covered California's lowest-cost Silver plan in Region 17

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) will offer consumers in Region 17 the lowest-cost Covered California Silver plan. Region 17 covers San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The news comes one day after Covered California released its list of participating health plans and rates for 2025, with IEHP Covered once again offering five levels of coverage: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze, plus a Minimum Coverage plan.

"When IEHP entered the exchange last year, we became only the second public managed care plan available through Covered California—this was a huge turning point for us," said IEHP's Chief Operating Officer Susie White. "Offering the lowest-cost Silver plan in the region reflects our commitment to creating pathways to a better quality of life for our members."

IEHP's expansion into the Covered California exchange provides consumers with more options to select the best health plan for their individual and family needs. For 2025, Covered California added enhanced benefit options for consumers based on their selection, including:

Zero deductibles and less out-of-pocket costs

Reduction in generic drug costs

Lower copays for primary, emergency and specialty care visits

Covered California is the only place Californians can go to receive financial help to make their coverage more affordable. Nearly 90 percent of Covered California's enrollees receive financial help, with many paying $10 or less per month for coverage.

"During last year's open enrollment season, IEHP was the number one health plan for new enrollments in Region 17, exceeding our expectations," said Wayne Guzman, director of sales and outreach for the health plan. "For the upcoming year, we will continue our outreach efforts to help those seeking affordable, quality coverage within the communities we serve."

In addition, IEHP Covered plans will be available to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – or DACA – recipients for the first time in 2025. Covered California estimates nearly 40,000 DACA recipients residing in the state who will be newly eligible for coverage.

Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 31, 2025. However, those currently enrolled in any Covered California plan can begin making their selections starting Oct. 1.

To learn more about IEHP Covered, go to IEHP.org/covered or call 1-855-538-IEHP (4347).

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About Covered California

Covered California is the state's health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California's consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit http://www.coveredca.com/.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)