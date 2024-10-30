IEHP partners with "American Idol" winner Abi Carter in support of mental health awareness for youth

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to announce a partnership with artist Abi Carter, an Indio native and 2024 winner of "American Idol," in support of mental health awareness for youth in the region.

Timed with the launch of Carter's highly anticipated album release of "Ghosts in the Backyard" on Nov. 15, the partnership aims to increase awareness about the mental health challenges for young people and promote wellness check-ins.

"Besides being a talented musician, Abi has a passion for wellness," said Jarrod McNaughton, chief executive officer at IEHP. "Her social media messages about healing, self-care and community, in addition to her strong connection to young audiences, make her the perfect partner to promote these important discussions."

Through this initiative, Abi will share her personal journey and highlight the value of seeking support, normalizing conversations about mental health, and utilizing health care resources.

"Growing up in Indio as a former member of IEHP, I've seen firsthand the need for greater mental health support, especially for young people," said Abi Carter, who graduated with a psychology degree from California State University, San Bernardino. "I'm honored to partner with IEHP to spread awareness and help open the conversation around mental wellness."

The partnership will kick off with a hometown hero video which follows the artist as she reflects on the unique challenges she has faced, including her personal commitment to mental health advocacy. Carter will also appear on an episode of IEHP's and iHeartRadio's "Covering Your Health" podcast in December.

"Together, we can make sure that every young person knows where to turn for help," said Carter.

For more information on IEHP's mental health services and resources, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

