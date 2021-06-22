IEHP Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Access to Nearly 4,000 Homebound Residents

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has utilized My Turn online (myturn.ca.gov) to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 4,000 homebound residents.

The vaccine initiative, introduced by the California Department of Healthcare Services, asks health plans to help members who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated due to age, medical or other health reasons.

To make the process as simple as possible for homebound members, IEHP contacts them directly and provides information about how to receive or schedule an in-home vaccination appointment.

If members need further assistance or do not have internet access, they are encouraged to call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 to schedule their vaccine appointment.

"Every resident should be able to safely access the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP vice president of population health. "Our teams are working hard to exceed the state's initiative, ensuring all logistics and details like geo-mapping, member outreach and identification processes are effective and able to meet our homebound members where they are. Our goal is to make getting the vaccine easy, convenient and effective."

For additional support and expertise, IEHP also looked to sister health plan L.A. Care to learn more about in-home vaccination distribution and processes.

"Ensuring vaccinations are available to every person in our two counties is essential for us to put this pandemic in the rearview mirror," said Dr. Karen Hansberger, IEHP chief medical officer. "Our vulnerable homebound population, up until recently, has mostly been left out. We are so grateful to have such wonderful partnerships that are working with us to close this important disparity."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 7,300 Providers and nearly 2,500 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

