IEHP, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes team up to host Grand Slam Health Jam

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes are partnering to strike out roadblocks to vibrant health by co-hosting two health and wellness events during the 2024 baseball season.

Now on deck: The Grand Slam Health Jam – a health and wellness event intended to bring social and care services directly to the community on Sundays, July 21 and Aug. 11, at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga. Hosted by Inland Empire Health Plan and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Jam is free and open to all.

The Grand Slam Health Jam is intended to open a pathway to better health by bringing social and care services directly to the community from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 21, and Aug. 11, at LoanMart Field, 8408 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga. Services will include dental screenings, fluoride treatments and vaccinations, plus access to local organizations and nonprofits like Foothill Family Shelter, GeriSmiles Mobile Dental Hygiene Practice and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.

Admission is free.

"The event allows us to bring our mission, vision and values to life by reaching out to members in a vibrant, community-focused setting," said Laura Acosta, IEHP's director of community partnerships and engagement. "Our aim is to make health care accessible and enjoyable by showing our commitment to your well-being."

For the Quakes, it's an opportunity for a double play: teamwork and dream work.

"This partnership is a reflection of the Quakes' and IEHP's mutual commitment to inspiring the community for nearly 30 years," said Grant Riddle, executive vice president of the Quakes. "For the team, that also includes inspiring fans and their families across the Inland Empire to stay healthy."

IEHP's headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga is just minutes away from LoanMart Field, a natural progression for what both organizations hope to be a long-standing relationship.

In addition, both IEHP and the Quakes will provide free ballgame tickets at each Grand Slam Health Jam to guests who visit at least two participating vendor booths. The giveaway will only be available during the events on July 21 and Aug. 11 and game vouchers are valid for the game following each Health Jam.

About the Quakes

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes are the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team has called the city its home since 1993 and won their first California League Championship a year later. To learn more about The Quakes, head to www.milb.com/rancho-cucamonga.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

