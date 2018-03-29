IEHP Receives Workplace of the Year Award from Advisory Board

"Our Team Members deserve all the credit and congratulations for this award," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bradley P. Gilbert. "Their dedication to our mission, core values and culture is what makes IEHP unique and leads to our positive engagement survey results. My job is to support the Team with a positive workplace environment and unwavering commitment to our culture."

Engaged employees, as defined by the Advisory Board, are those who exhibit both loyalty and commitment to the organization. These employees are willing to go above and beyond to help the organization succeed. The award recognizes IEHP's commitment to creating a best-in-class work environment for its employees.

"In today's changing and often uncertain healthcare industry, engaging the workforce is arguably more important than ever before," said Sarah Rothenberger, Managing Director, Advisory Board Survey Solutions. "Engaged staff don't just enjoy their jobs and their workplace – they're willing to go above and beyond to help their organization succeed."

Rothenberger added, "Health care organizations with higher levels of staff engagement also have higher patient satisfaction scores, better staff retention, and a stronger culture of safety. Our award winners have demonstrated an impressive ability to inspire the highest levels of engagement across the country while maintaining remarkably low levels of disengagement."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medi-Cal and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of more than 6,000 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medi-Cal or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing members with quality, accessible and wellness based healthcare services: www.iehp.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iehp-receives-workplace-of-the-year-award-from-advisory-board-300621954.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

https://ww3.iehp.org/

