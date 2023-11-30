IEHP-sponsored art contest adds colorful display to Coachella Valley bus line

News provided by

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

30 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunLine Transit Agency buses received a pop of color, thanks to the imagination of four Coachella Valley area students.

Artwork on the theme, "Your Sustainable Ride to the Future," now wraps several SunLine buses as part of the company's eighth annual Student Art Contest, co-sponsored by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

Four Coachella Valley-based students will see their art embossed to the side of SunLine Transit Agency buses as part of the transportation organization’s eighth annual Student Art Contest. Co-sponsored by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), artwork on the theme, “Your Sustainable Ride to the Future,” will be on display for a year.
Four Coachella Valley-based students will see their art embossed to the side of SunLine Transit Agency buses as part of the transportation organization’s eighth annual Student Art Contest. Co-sponsored by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), artwork on the theme, “Your Sustainable Ride to the Future,” will be on display for a year.
Michelle Rai, IEHP’s chief communications and marketing officer, poses for a photo with first-place contest winner Antonio Coloma II, a Benjamin Franklin Elementary student, during a special art unveiling on Nov. 21.
Michelle Rai, IEHP’s chief communications and marketing officer, poses for a photo with first-place contest winner Antonio Coloma II, a Benjamin Franklin Elementary student, during a special art unveiling on Nov. 21.
IEHP has sponsored the SunLine Transit Agency’s Student Art Contest for six years in a row. The Coachella Valley is one of the Rancho Cucamonga not-for-profit health plan’s coverage areas in Riverside County.
IEHP has sponsored the SunLine Transit Agency’s Student Art Contest for six years in a row. The Coachella Valley is one of the Rancho Cucamonga not-for-profit health plan’s coverage areas in Riverside County.
Four Coachella Valley-based students will see their art embossed to the side of SunLine Transit Agency buses as part of the transportation organization’s eighth annual Student Art Contest. Co-sponsored by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), artwork on the theme, “Your Sustainable Ride to the Future,” will be on display for a year. Michelle Rai, IEHP’s chief communications and marketing officer, poses for a photo with first-place contest winner Antonio Coloma II, a Benjamin Franklin Elementary student, during a special art unveiling on Nov. 21. IEHP has sponsored the SunLine Transit Agency’s Student Art Contest for six years in a row. The Coachella Valley is one of the Rancho Cucamonga not-for-profit health plan’s coverage areas in Riverside County.

This is the sixth year the Rancho Cucamonga-based not-for-profit health plan sponsored the contest, which is "all about inspiring art to reflect clean air and beautiful scenery, which aligns well with healing and inspiring the human spirit," explained Marci Coffey, director of strategic provider partnerships.

"Clean air is absolutely aligned with vibrant health. We need clean air for our kiddos to be able to run, play and engage in outdoor activities, so children can have healthy lives," she said.

Coffey, along with representatives from SunLine and IEHP's Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Michelle Rai, attended the unveiling on Nov. 21, where they also met and congratulated the student artists.

Winning artwork will be displayed on buses traveling along regular SunLine routes for a year. In addition, the work of five art contest finalists will be installed at bus stops near their respective schools.

The 2023 1st Place Winners and Finalists are:

1st Place Winners

Elementary School Category

  • Isabella Machado Gonzalez
    Fifth grade, Benjamin Franklin Elementary
  • Antonio Coloma II
    Third grade, Benjamin Franklin Elementary

Middle School Category

  • Gabrielle Lou Mercedeine Coloma
    Sixth grade, La Quinta Middle School

High School Category

  • Chanhwee Park
    Ninth grade, Palm Desert High School

Finalists

Elementary School Category

  • Maya Noelle U. Perez
    Third grade, George Washington Charter School
  • Dya Valentina Flores Arambula
    Fifth grade, Mountain Vista Elementary

Middle School Category

  • Farah Reagan
    Seventh grade, La Quinta Middle School

High School Category

  • Lauren Cruz De Armas
    10th grade, La Quinta High School
  • Lily Jones
    10th grade, Palm Valley School

"Nurturing young artists can provide long-term benefits for our communities," said Rai. "These students will be better equipped to communicate their ideas visually and creatively in future workplaces."

SunLine Marketing and Events Manager Carmen Cubero agreed.

"This is one of SunLine's most treasured projects, one of my personal favorites. It is amazing seeing the talent that local students have in our Coachella Valley communities," she said. "At SunLine, we are always looking for opportunities to engage students and educate them about the new technologies that drive the improvement of alternative fuels and how important clean air is for our community and beyond that."

In addition to IEHP, SunLine's annual contest was sponsored in part by the cities of LaQuinta and Palm Desert and First Bank. Students in elementary, middle and high school are eligible to submit artwork to the contest each year. To learn more, go to sunline.org/studentart.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Also from this source

IEHP, iHeartRadio partner to improve health through new podcast, 'Covering Your Health'

IEHP, iHeartRadio partner to improve health through new podcast, 'Covering Your Health'

Fifteen minutes out of your day could lead to a healthier lifestyle. That's the goal of a new, bi-weekly podcast collaboration between Inland Empire...
The warmth of service: IEHP to host annual community coat drive

The warmth of service: IEHP to host annual community coat drive

A simple piece of clothing can go a long way for some of the region's most vulnerable. In anticipation of a chilly season ahead, Inland Empire Health ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.