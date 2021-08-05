IEHP Uses Newly-Approved NCQA Data Source for HEDIS® Reporting

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan, in partnership with Manifest MedEx, is the first health plan in California to use a supplemental data source from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program to report measurements in the MY2020 Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®).

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. HEDIS®, established by the NCQA, is the measurement tool used by the nation's health plans to evaluate their performance in terms of clinical quality and customer service.

"Since 2018, our teams have partnered closely with Manifest MedEx to improve access to healthcare data across our region to support coordinated patient care," said Genia Fick, IEHP Vice President of Quality.

To share more about the learnings from this effort and to support other health plans looking to utilize an HIE to support its Member populations and reporting, IEHP is excited to present its processes and lessons learned at the 2021 Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative Annual Conference in August.

"Contributing to a centralized data exchange provides us with a greater understanding of the populations and communities we serve," said Edward Juhn, MD, IEHP Chief Quality Officer. "In turn, we are given an incredible opportunity to meet our Members where they are and deliver the optimal care and services they deserve."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

