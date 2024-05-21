IEHP's 2024 Mission Conference inspires health care community to answer the call to collective compassion

News provided by

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

May 21, 2024, 09:00 ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) honored and awarded champions of compassion at its 2024 Mission Conference on May 3 at IEHP's Rancho Cucamonga campus.

Jarrod McNaughton, chief executive officer of Inland Empire Health Plan, spoke at the 2024 Mission Conference on May 3 at the health plan's Rancho Cucamonga headquarters. The event invited health care providers, organizations and community leaders out for a day of networking and learning.
Jarrod McNaughton, chief executive officer of Inland Empire Health Plan, spoke at the 2024 Mission Conference on May 3 at the health plan's Rancho Cucamonga headquarters. The event invited health care providers, organizations and community leaders out for a day of networking and learning.
The Mission Conference, now in its fourth year, is centered around IEHP's mission to heal and inspire the human spirit and the work it takes to ensure all served enjoy optimal care. "A Call to Collective Compassion" was the theme for 2024.
The Mission Conference, now in its fourth year, is centered around IEHP's mission to heal and inspire the human spirit and the work it takes to ensure all served enjoy optimal care. "A Call to Collective Compassion" was the theme for 2024.
Guest speakers like Dr. Ira Byock, a longtime palliative care physician and founder of the Institute of Human Caring, shared how compassion plays an important role in services offered within their respective disciplines.
Guest speakers like Dr. Ira Byock, a longtime palliative care physician and founder of the Institute of Human Caring, shared how compassion plays an important role in services offered within their respective disciplines.
Jarrod McNaughton, chief executive officer of Inland Empire Health Plan, spoke at the 2024 Mission Conference on May 3 at the health plan's Rancho Cucamonga headquarters. The event invited health care providers, organizations and community leaders out for a day of networking and learning. The Mission Conference, now in its fourth year, is centered around IEHP's mission to heal and inspire the human spirit and the work it takes to ensure all served enjoy optimal care. "A Call to Collective Compassion" was the theme for 2024. Guest speakers like Dr. Ira Byock, a longtime palliative care physician and founder of the Institute of Human Caring, shared how compassion plays an important role in services offered within their respective disciplines.

Over 200 attended the fourth annual event, which invites health care providers, organizations and community leaders out for a day of networking and learning. Each year, the conference theme revolves around IEHP's mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, and the work it takes to ensure all communities within the region—and beyond—enjoy optimal care. This year's theme: A Call to Collective Compassion.

"Compassion heals, inspires and strengthens not just ourselves, but our entire community and all of those around us," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer. "We hope when you leave the conference you will be inspired to look for creative ways to cultivate compassion and enhance the well-being of those you serve right here in the Inland Empire."

In addition to McNaughton's remarks, the conference welcomed three guest speakers who shared their experience with compassion in their respective areas of expertise:

  • Adimika Arthur, CEO and executive director of HealthTech for Medicaid (HT4), a group founded by more than 40 HealthTech CEOs dedicated to discovering innovative solutions that solve real problems faced by Medicaid patients.
  • Dr. Leslie Cotter, psychiatrist and co-founder of Young Women Empowered, a Seattle-based nonprofit with the mission to cultivate the power of young women through transformative programming.
  • Dr. Ira Byock, a longtime palliative care physician and founder of the Institute of Human Caring, who spoke on the importance of finding moments of compassion through the end of life.

"I want to talk about what I've learned not merely as a clinician, but as somebody who is doing my best to live fully during this precious, mortal life," said Byock. "Illness and dying are hard. They're gritty. They're difficult. They're unwanted. But in addition to being hard and unwanted, there are hurdles of wisdom and meaning and value within these inherently human and inevitable experiences."

To complete the day's celebration, IEHP leaders announced the 2024 Living the Mission Award winners, presenting four honors to health plan providers and partners who exemplify the health plan's mission, vision and values through their work and passion for change.

Awardees were selected from a pool of internal and external nominations and included:

For additional highlights of the 2024 Mission Conference, visit missionconference.iehp.org or follow IEHP on social media.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Also from this source

IEHP puts moms at the heart of annual Maternal Wellness Event series

IEHP puts moms at the heart of annual Maternal Wellness Event series

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) held the first of three Maternal Wellness Events on May 9, inviting moms and moms-to-be to its Riverside Community...
Micro-internship program introduces Cajon High School students to IEHP career pathways

Micro-internship program introduces Cajon High School students to IEHP career pathways

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) welcomed students from Cajon High School to its first micro-internship, a one-day program focused on entry-level...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Awards

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics