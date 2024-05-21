IEHP's 2024 Mission Conference inspires health care community to answer the call to collective compassion

Over 200 attended the fourth annual event, which invites health care providers, organizations and community leaders out for a day of networking and learning. Each year, the conference theme revolves around IEHP's mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, and the work it takes to ensure all communities within the region—and beyond—enjoy optimal care. This year's theme: A Call to Collective Compassion.

"Compassion heals, inspires and strengthens not just ourselves, but our entire community and all of those around us," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer. "We hope when you leave the conference you will be inspired to look for creative ways to cultivate compassion and enhance the well-being of those you serve right here in the Inland Empire."

In addition to McNaughton's remarks, the conference welcomed three guest speakers who shared their experience with compassion in their respective areas of expertise:

Adimika Arthur, CEO and executive director of HealthTech for Medicaid (HT4), a group founded by more than 40 HealthTech CEOs dedicated to discovering innovative solutions that solve real problems faced by Medicaid patients.

Dr. Leslie Cotter , psychiatrist and co-founder of Young Women Empowered, a Seattle -based nonprofit with the mission to cultivate the power of young women through transformative programming.

, psychiatrist and co-founder of Young Women Empowered, a -based nonprofit with the mission to cultivate the power of young women through transformative programming. Dr. Ira Byock, a longtime palliative care physician and founder of the Institute of Human Caring, who spoke on the importance of finding moments of compassion through the end of life.

"I want to talk about what I've learned not merely as a clinician, but as somebody who is doing my best to live fully during this precious, mortal life," said Byock. "Illness and dying are hard. They're gritty. They're difficult. They're unwanted. But in addition to being hard and unwanted, there are hurdles of wisdom and meaning and value within these inherently human and inevitable experiences."

To complete the day's celebration, IEHP leaders announced the 2024 Living the Mission Award winners, presenting four honors to health plan providers and partners who exemplify the health plan's mission, vision and values through their work and passion for change.

Awardees were selected from a pool of internal and external nominations and included:

